Calgary city council makes symbolic vote in support of remaining in Canada

Calgary councillors make symbolic pro-Canada vote
Calgary councillors make symbolic pro-Canada vote
Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas sponsored a motion to have city council vote on its position regarding Alberta Separation. Farkas is pictured here speaking outside of city council chambers, in Calgary, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dayne Patterson
Writer

Calgary city council is stating clearly it wants to stay in a united Canada.

Councillors have voted to affirm that the city is a "vital part of Alberta and Canada" as the province barrels toward a vote about separating from the country.

It was not a unanimous declaration, with one councillor voting against the motion.

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas sponsored the motion, and says the debate surrounding Alberta separation is hurting Calgary's economic interests.

Edmonton city council took a similar vote in July, unanimously voting to declare that Alberta should remain a province of Canada.

On Oct. 19, Albertans will vote on whether they believe the province should stay in Canada or whether it's time to hold a second referendum on leaving.

Farkas, prior to voting on Tuesday, said a vote for separation means a future as part of the United States.

"A vote to separate is a vote to become the 51st state here in Alberta," he said.

"I will not accept this future for Calgarians," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 22, 2026.

By Dayne Patterson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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