Licence plate detecting cameras to be installed on highways in Waterloo region

Cameras to capture licence plates in Waterloo area
Cameras to capture licence plates in Waterloo area
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Writer

People driving through the Waterloo area can soon expect to see cameras equipped with licence plate recognition software on provincial highways as the force looks to step up enforcement of cross-regional crime.

Waterloo police say the region is affected by organized crime that extends beyond its boundaries, and offenders have travelled into the region to target residents and businesses.

Police say they are partnering with the province's transport ministry to deploy the licence plate-detecting cameras on highways, and police chief Mark Crowell called it an important public safety initiative as criminal networks become more advanced.

Police say they met with the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario to establish privacy guardrails, and that footage from the cameras will be automatically deleted after 30 days if not required for an investigation.

Police say the exact number and locations of the cameras have not yet been determined. 

The force already equips its police cruisers with licence plate recognition systems and says the technology has resulted in the recovery of 75 stolen vehicles, 94 arrests and 77 charges in 2026 alone.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Trump says U.S. to continue buying Canadian potash but wants cheaper price

Trump says U.S. to continue buying Canadian potash

I moved from Ontario to the Maritimes – These 5 East Coast norms were major culture shocks

Planning a move east? Read this first! 👀

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 22 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

You could be a winner!

Suspect in Belleville, Ont., synagogue shooting has died, police watchdog confirms

Ontario synagogue shooting suspect has died: SIU

Calgary says 911 mistakes delayed search for missing autistic boy later found dead

Calgary cites 911 mistakes in missing boy search

Mount Jack wildfire is burning out of control near Sooke, B.C.

New out-of-control fire grows near Sooke, B.C.

Carney pledges $100 million aid for Palestinians, mulls RCMP training in Gaza

Carney pledges $100 million for Palestinians

I compared Loblaws, Sobeys & Metro loyalty prices — Here's where I found the best deals

Some had discounts of up to $4 per item — that can add up fast! 💰

This 2-hour train ride from Ottawa whisks you away to Canada's best autumn town

Leave the car at home this fall. 🍂 🚞