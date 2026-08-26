Canada pledges $2 million in aid for earthquake relief in Colombia

Canada pledges $2M for Colombia earthquake relief
Canada pledges $2M for Colombia earthquake relief
A backhoe clears earthquake debris in Quibdo, Colombia, Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Paula Orozco)
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The federal government is providing more than $2 million in aid to Colombia as the country recovers from a 7.4 magnitude earthquake which hit on Aug. 10.

Spanish news agency EFE reports the death toll climbed to 331 people this week, with more than 4,400 injured, and 240 people still missing.

Canada's aid will be allocated to organizations including the World Food Programme and Canadian Lutheran World Relief to provide emergency food assistance and shelters as well as hygiene kits, and water and sanitation services.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canada stands with the people of Colombia and is committed to helping communities respond to the crisis.

Global Affairs says it has already provided nearly $8.5 million in aid this year to support humanitarian efforts in Colombia.

The federal government pledged $5 million in earthquake assistance for Venezuela earlier this year following two back-to-back quakes which killed more than 6,500 people in June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2026.

By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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