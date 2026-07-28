Canadian accused of espionage in Belgium to remain in detention: prosecutor's office

Canadian accused of spying to remain in detention
Canadian accused of spying to remain in detention
A woman walks down steps next to the NATO logo during the NATO Defence Industry Forum at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
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A Canadian facing espionage charges in Belgium will remain in custody for the time being.

Following a closed-door hearing Tuesday, the Belgian federal prosecutor's office said the suspect would continue to be held in pretrial detention.

The prosecutor's office announced Saturday that "a Canadian national of Chinese origin" had been arrested on charges of espionage and participation in a criminal organization.

The suspect, who has not been publicly named, worked as an intern at NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in Mons, Belgium.

The prosecutor's office said she came to the attention of SHAPE's security services, who reported the matter to Belgium's military intelligence agency.

In cases where pretrial detention is maintained, a suspect generally appears before the court once a month during the first three months, the office said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2026.

By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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