Canadian Army looking for surveillance, cargo-drop drone suppliers

Canadian Army puts out early drone shopping list
Canadian Army puts out early drone shopping list
A Skyranger R70 drone is seen at a display as people enter the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries annual defence industry trade show CANSEC, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

The federal government has put out a small shopping list for new drones for the Canadian Army.

The Canadian Armed Forces is searching for companies that can supply the army with land and aerial drones that can be dispatched to deliver cargo and supply munitions to troops.

It's also looking for aerial surveillance and reconnaissance drones, including some specifically designed to operate in cold Arctic environments.

Ottawa issued a batch of new tenders in recent days under the army's Minerva initiative, a program designed to integrate drones into its operations.

Canada's military lags behind the pack on procuring drones, which have demonstrated their importance on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Army Commander Lt.-Gen. Michael Wright has said he wants want to "flood" the army with drones under its modernization plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2026.

By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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