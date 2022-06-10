Canadians Can Win A Trip To Italy & All You Have To Do Is Try Out These Pasta Recipes
Travel is long pasta due!
Canadians are yearning for their chance to get back to travel, see more of the world and connect with different cultures and communities. Luckily, your fantasies of exploring the Colosseum and sunbathing in Cinque Terre can soon become a reality.
Here’s how: Barilla, Ruffino and Flight Centre have partnered up to give away a trip for two to Italy, redeemable until 2023.
It figures that Barilla, makers of authentic Italian pasta, wants you to experience “la dolce vita” and all the decadence that comes with it.
The Pastaport contest winner will score the trip of their dreams — including a flight and hotel credit valued at $6,000 — curated by Flight Centre, plus a VIP vineyard tour by Ruffino that includes transportation. valued at $1,000.
Canadians over the age of majority in their region (excluding those in Quebec) can enter online until the end of June, making this contest the perfect way to celebrate Italian Heritage Month — and indulge your dreams of the Tuscan sun.
For a bonus entry, show off your culinary skills by preparing a delicious Italian recipe, sharing it on Instagram, tagging and following @barillacanada, @flightcentreca and @ruffinocanada, and using the #BarillaPastaport hashtag.
Flying isn’t the only way to get to Italy — you can also travel with your palate. While you wait for the winner to be announced, transport yourself with these mouth-watering recipes and wine pairings.
Taste The Simple Pleasures Of Campania
Let your plate transport you to the cliffs of Campania with Spaghettini Aglio E Olio, — spaghettini with garlic and oil. A mid-week dinner superstar, this dish can be made in 15 minutes or less with the simplest of ingredients.
The key to this dish? Reserving some starchy pasta water to bring together your garlic, spaghettini and parsley. Serve with a class of Orvieto Classico for a balanced and well-paired culinary adventure.
Go Vegan With This Lombardy Minestrone
This modernized and vegan-friendly version of the classic "thick vegetable soup," this Barilla Minestrone features delicate orzo and switches beef broth for a vegan stock that’s made from scratch.
A simple yet hearty zuppa, this minestrone pairs well with the light, dry, Ruffino Orvieto Classico.
Get Back To Basics With Veneto’s Pasta E Fagioli
With two key ingredients — Barilla Ditali pasta and beans — pasta e fagioli has many renditions throughout Italy.
This recipe takes us to the heart of wine country, Veneto, and features borlotti beans, parsley and pancetta. Travel via flavour to Veneto and pair with Ruffino Ducale Chianti Classico.
Bring The Heat Of Calabria To Your Table
This Calabrian-inspired dish is bringing the heat, courtesy of smoky peppers from what Italians fondly call “the heel of the boot.”
A deceptively simple recipe, this "cibo pivero," or dish of peasant origins, comes together quickly with ingredients you'll likely have on hand: crushed tomatoes, garlic, parsley, romano, and of course, Barilla Pennette Rigate. Garlicky, spicy, and a little cheesy, it pairs well with Ruffino Modus Toscana IGT.
Try Some Abruzzian Rigatoni With Tomato And Ricotta
Central Italy is famous for its aromatic tomato sauce, called sugo, and thus requires a sturdy pasta like rigatoni.
This dish is a delicious example of how minimal ingredients and quality olive oil can turn any meal into a heavenly experience — especially when paired with Ruffino Modus Toscana IGT.
Tour Emilia Romagna With Pork-Sausage Ragù
This elevated, authentic recipe reigns from the peninsula of one of Italy's northern regions, Emilia Romagna.
Grab some quality pork-sausage from your local Italian butcher, prepare a long, thick pasta, like pappardelle, pair with a full-bodied red, and reduce an indulgent ragù for a rich meal you won’t soon forget.
If just reading these recipes intensified your cravings, it’s a wise idea to enter the Pastaport contest ASAP.
Get cooking – and hashtagging — and you might be able to take the trip of a lifetime with your favourite person, courtesy of Barilla, Ruffino and Flight Centre.
With stunning vistas, charming villages, seaside escapes and mouth-watering food, an Italian getaway could (re)ignite your passion for new experiences and flavours.
To enter for your chance to win a tasty trip to Italy, check out the official contest website. To get more Italian inspiration from Barilla, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.
