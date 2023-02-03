'Cheer' Star La'Darius Marshall Addressed Gabi Butler's Blackface & Posted Receipts On TikTok
He even said they were "sleeping together."
Since Netflix's documentary Cheer aired in 2020, skeletons from the closets of the Texas town's cheerleading squad continue to creep out. Castmates La'Darius Marshall and Gabi Butler are now feuding, and the tea on TikTok is piping hot — including text exchanges, secret relationships and accusations of abuse.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of racism, refer to these mental health resources and advocacy supports across the U.S. or contact the Racial Equity Support Line at 503-575-3764.
Butler, portrayed as the team's experienced superstar and somewhat of an icon in the cheerleading world, was shown wearing a blackface in a 2018 photo which resurfaced on Twitter, a few weeks back.
She has since released a public apology and the tweet has been removed. But now, Marshall is dropping the receipts.
He first admitted that there was hazing at the Texas college; he showed a video of his teammates walking in a line holding hands blindfolded in white T-shirts and alluded to the act being racist.
"How the hell do you let s*t go this far to the point where we looked like the f*ing KKK clan," he said on February 1 and made a note that it had nothing to do with cheerleading.
Someone commented on his post asking if he was supporting Butler in her choices due to the hazing, to which he not only responded no but also dropped a totally unlikely bomb.
"The only reason I was backing her is because we were sleeping together...that's the only reason we dealt with each other because we were with each other," he said.
Butler responded to these claims in an Instagram live. "I'm not afraid of you La'Darius Marshall. I'm not afraid of you, so if you want to keep running your mouth, keep running it, because it doesn't affect me," she said.
@thecheerwiz
Gabi Butler goes off! #thecheerwiz #cheerleading #haters #drama #foryou #tmz #cheer #sports #bye #viral #fyp #cheerleader #gabibutler #instagram
Marshall then took it upon himself to publish intimate videos of him and Butler told everyone that it occurred during filming.
He also uploaded a screenshot of a SnapChat conversation between them, where Butler said the N-word.
The cheerleader alum's last set of videos revealed raised accusations of physical abuse within the organization, especially between him and the head coach Monica Aldama, highlighting a text that she "choked" him.
Narcity has reached out to La'Darius Marshall and Gabi Butler requesting comment and is awaiting a response.