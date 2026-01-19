Cineplex is bringing back this cheap movie ticket and popcorn deal and here's how to get it

You have to buy tickets and popcorn a certain way. 🎟️🍿

exterior of cineplex theatre in canada with cineplex cinemas sign

Cineplex theatre in Canada.

Cineplex is bringing back cheap movie tickets and popcorn in Canada.

There's a certain way to get this limited-time deal, so here's what you need to know.

If you want to save money on movie tickets, the national movie chain is offering $5 Tuesdays at all Cineplex Canada theatres.

That means a general admission movie ticket and a small bag of popcorn are $5 each, plus tax.

This deal is available every Tuesday from January 20 to February 24, 2026.

During that time, you have to buy a general admission movie ticket with a Tuesday showtime to get the $5 price.

You have to order a small popcorn at concessions in a Cineplex theatre on any of those Tuesdays if you want the discounted price on popcorn.

Tickets can be purchased in-theatre or online, but getting tickets online will cost you more unless you're a CineClub member.

Here are the online ticket prices for $5 Tuesdays:

  • $5 plus tax for CineClub members
  • $6 plus tax for Scene+ members ($5 and a $1 online booking fee)
  • $6.50 plus tax for everyone else ($5 and a $1.50 online booking fee)

Cineplex said the online booking fee allows for advanced seat selection and shareable digital tickets.

It only applies to the first four tickets purchased in a transaction.

You can also get the $5 ticket price on premium screen experiences, but you'll have to pay an additional surcharge for 3D, IMAX, UltraAVX, D-BOX, 4DX, ScreenX and VIP tickets.

With the $5 Tuesdays deal, popcorn toppings are an extra charge.

The discounted price on popcorn isn't valid for Poptopia-branded popcorn, concession combos, delivery or purchases made through Cineplex mobile ordering.

