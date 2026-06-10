Conservative MP Généreux in hospital after heart issue, Poilievre says
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Quebec MP Bernard Généreux is in hospital after suffering a heart problem earlier today.
Poilievre told MPs in the House of Commons an ambulance was called to the Quebec Conservative caucus meeting this morning.
He says Généreux, 64, is in relatively stable condition.
Government House leader Steven MacKinnon wished Généreux well on behalf of the Liberal government.
The MP for Côte-du-Sud—Rivière-du-Loup—Kataskomiq—Témiscouata was first elected in a 2009 byelection.
Généreux lost in the 2011 election but returned to Parliament after winning in 2015, and has been re-elected three times since.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.
By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.