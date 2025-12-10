Douglas gives you the full bedding setup you need to sleep your best from night one
Includes pillows, sheet set, mattress protector and more.
If you've ever brought home a new mattress only to realize you forgot to buy half the bedding you need, you're not alone. Most people underestimate how many essentials it actually takes to build a full sleep setup. Douglas offers an easy solution to this age-old problem.
The Comfort Sleep Bundle comes free with every Douglas mattress. It's designed to give you everything you need for a ready-to-sleep bed from night one, no extra shopping required.
Inside the bundle, you receive a 100% combed cotton sheet set for breathable, comfortable bedding. You'll also get a plush down-alternative all-season duvet, supportive memory foam pillows designed for multiple sleep positions, and waterproof mattress and pillow protectors that keep your setup clean and safeguard against spills, sweat and dust.
Everything is machine washable (excluding pillow fill), OEKO-TEX® certified and arrives ready to fit your Douglas mattress perfectly.
Douglas Comfort Sleep BundleCourtesy of GoodMorning
The best part is the ease. Instead of hunting down sizes, comparing fabrics or dealing with mismatched bedding, the entire bundle arrives at your door with your mattress, ready to go.
For anyone building a bedroom on a budget, moving or simply wanting a seamless experience, this is Canada's best mattress setup and the answer to your sleep problems.
Whether it's your first mattress or an upgrade, the Comfort Sleep Bundle makes the entire process effortless by giving you every essential in one place. No extra steps. No extra spend. Your sleep is covered from night one.