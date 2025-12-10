Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
Advertisement Content

Douglas gives you the full bedding setup you need to sleep your best from night one

Includes pillows, sheet set, mattress protector and more.

A person sitting on a bed with bedding on their lap.

Get everything you need to have a great sleep.

Courtesy of GoodMorning
Brand Highlight Creator

If you've ever brought home a new mattress only to realize you forgot to buy half the bedding you need, you're not alone. Most people underestimate how many essentials it actually takes to build a full sleep setup. Douglas offers an easy solution to this age-old problem.

The Comfort Sleep Bundle comes free with every Douglas mattress. It's designed to give you everything you need for a ready-to-sleep bed from night one, no extra shopping required.

Inside the bundle, you receive a 100% combed cotton sheet set for breathable, comfortable bedding. You'll also get a plush down-alternative all-season duvet, supportive memory foam pillows designed for multiple sleep positions, and waterproof mattress and pillow protectors that keep your setup clean and safeguard against spills, sweat and dust.

Everything is machine washable (excluding pillow fill), OEKO-TEX® certified and arrives ready to fit your Douglas mattress perfectly.

Family on Douglas bed Douglas Comfort Sleep BundleCourtesy of GoodMorning

The best part is the ease. Instead of hunting down sizes, comparing fabrics or dealing with mismatched bedding, the entire bundle arrives at your door with your mattress, ready to go.

For anyone building a bedroom on a budget, moving or simply wanting a seamless experience, this is Canada's best mattress setup and the answer to your sleep problems.

Whether it's your first mattress or an upgrade, the Comfort Sleep Bundle makes the entire process effortless by giving you every essential in one place. No extra steps. No extra spend. Your sleep is covered from night one.

LifestyleCanada

Canada is increasing a bunch of benefits soon — Here's how much more you can get in 2026

Income thresholds are rising too! 👀 💸

Ontario drivers could be fined up to $2,500 for missing this little-known licence plate rule

This rule could cost you way more than a plate sticker ever did. 😬

This small town 1 hour from Toronto has starred in dozens of films and magical Christmas movies

This charming Christmas town has real movie-set magic.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 9 are out and there's a $75 million jackpot

A few Maxmillions have been won!

Statistics Canada is hiring for over 800 census jobs that pay up to $31/h — no degree needed

You must know how to use a computer.

Toronto drivers can be fined $615 for breaking this rule and the city is cracking down

Police have fined over 8,600 divers in the last six weeks. 😳

This cheap flight from Toronto takes you to a white sand beach oasis for $400 round-trip

You can trade the snow for sunshine.

These Ontario grocery stores were ranked as the 'cheapest' and No Frills has competition

Someone said "Walmart is unbeatable" but it didn't even make the top three!

9 jobs with Canadian airlines that get you travel perks without requiring travel for work

Some jobs pay between $23 and $64 an hour! 🤑

This is your last chance to get money from a $500M Loblaw class action with no receipt

Here's what you need to know about submitting a claim.