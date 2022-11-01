These Edmonton Communities Have Amazing Amenities & Are Shaking Up Life in The Burbs
Dance classes, ice-skating, communal gardens and more!
When you're looking for a place to call home, the building you end up with the keys for is only part of the story. The rest comes from the community around you, and having incredible amenities can make a world of difference.
Brookfield Residential has been designing and building homes for over 60 years, and now they're shaking things up in Edmonton by working hard to build happy and healthy communities.
There are four Brookfield communities in Edmonton — Chappelle Gardens, Edgemont, the Orchards and Paisley — loaded with amenities to help you live your best life.
This is because each neighbourhood was designed with four goals in mind: Creating social connections, encouraging movement, building a sense of belonging, and protecting the environment from harm.
From vegetable gardens and indoor sports facilities to ice-skating, golf and dog parks, here's a closer look at what's on offer.
Chappelle Gardens
Winner of the CHBA National 2021 Best Growing Community Award, Chappelle Gardens has a small-town community feel with the convenience of city living.
You can enjoy the beautiful nature surrounding the neighbourhood by walking or biking along the extensive path network, relaxing next to one of the scenic ponds or growing veggies in the community garden.
There's also a splash park, playground, basketball courts, skating areas and outdoor gym to keep you moving.
The Residents' Association The Social House is the central hub of the community, where you can connect with your neighbours at events, workshops and fitness classes.
There are a number of grocery stores and services nearby, so you won't have to travel far to get what you need. Plus, with three schools in the community, this is the perfect place for families.
And, to help do their part for the environment, Chappelle Gardens has its very own pollinator greenway to help bees thrive and encourage local plants.
Edgemont
Calling all nature lovers: Edgemont is the place for you. Located in the West End of the city, this dynamic community is right near the North Saskatchewan River and the gorgeous Wedgewood Ravine.
With biking, hiking, bird watching and cross-country skiing right outside your front door, you can have outdoor adventures year round.
Plus, there's a sustainably built playground and several community gardens where you can meet your neighbours and help the local bees.
Edgemont is near the city without being in the city, so you can easily head into town for work or to shop at West Edmonton Mall, then escape back to nature, creating the perfect work-life balance.
The Orchards
With flowering fruit trees at every house and lots of green space to help keep you and your family active, the Orchards lives up to its name.
You can let your dogs roam free at the dog park while your kids burn off some energy running in the summer and skating in the winter.
The Orchards' Club House hosts fitness classes, art programs, community theatre performances and other local events. It also has a splash park, tennis courts and lighted pathways.
Plus, there are two schools right in the neighbourhood, so kids can safely walk to and from school and you can avoid the dreaded pick-up lines.
Paisley
Paisley is a vibrant and eclectic community in Heritage Valley that's perfect for dog lovers, outdoor enthusiasts and art aficionados.
The artistically inspired community is named after the founder of the Edmonton Fringe Festival. With bold art structures dotted among homes designed to unique architectural guidelines, Paisley's creative vibes are everywhere.
Plus, all pets are welcome at Paisley. There's a double-gated off-leash dog park with a zone just for small pups, as well as agility features like hurdles, jumps and ramps. The homes also have optional pet-friendly features like pet doors, wash stations, food cabinets and backyard dog runs.
It's not just dogs that enjoy the great outdoors at Paisley. There's a network of paths that connect you to the Village Park and a playground for kids.
Having a nice house is one thing, but living in a good neighbourhood is what makes a place a home. Whether you're buying your first place or last, Brookfield Residential has something for every stage of your life. And wherever you end up, you'll know there's a great community waiting for you.
To learn more about Brookfield Residential's Edmonton communities, check out their website