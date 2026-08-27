Finance minister to meet with Indian counterpart today

Finance minister to meet with Indian counterpart
Finance minister to meet with Indian counterpart
Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne is set to meet with his Indian counterpart in Toronto today.

Champagne and Nirmala Sitharaman, India's minister of finance and corporate affairs, will have a private meeting before taking part in a joint press conference and a discussion about shared economic interests with the Canadian Club Toronto.

Canada and India have worked to improve relations over the last year, after that relationship frayed over Canadian allegations that Indian government agents were involved in violence targeting Canadian citizens

The allegations included involvement in the murder of a pro-Khalistan activist in British Columbia in 2023.

A news release from Finance Department says the meeting will give both ministers an opportunity to strengthen economic and financial co-operation between the two countries.

It also says Canada and India have historically had a strong, elationship and that Canadian investment in India was more than $110 billion in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2026.

By The Canadian Press staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 25 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

The jackpot has been won! 🤑

I moved to the US — Here are the 9 biggest differences between Canada and the States

We may be neighbours, but we're not the same.

Officials say 24 Canadians missing after flash floods in Nepal and China

Canadians missing after floods in Nepal, China

Trump's trade czar says U.S. didn't make last-minute trade demands

Greer says U.S. didn't make last-minute demands

CRA is hiring for jobs in these cities and some positions don't require a degree

The salaries go up to $122,000 a year!

As Carney pivots trade from U.S., here are some of Canada's new deals

Some new non-U.S. trade deals Canada has signed

A new Canadian coin is going into circulation and here's how to get the colourful toonie

It features a red and blue maple leaf!