G20 trade ministers holding second day of meetings in Wisconsin

G20 trade ministers wrap up meetings in Wisconsin
G20 trade ministers wrap up meetings in Wisconsin
Canada's Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu speaks at a press conference in Toronto, on Friday, July 24, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan
Writer

G20 trade ministers are set to wrap up two days of talks in Wisconsin today.

Canada's International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu is expected to speak with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, though formal negotiations with the Americans are the responsibility of Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

During the two-day event Sidhu was also to meet with officials from India and the European Union today, ahead of the EU summit in Montreal in October and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected visit to Canada in December.

The gathering of trade ministers from the world's biggest economies is being held in Milwaukee amid a global trade disruption caused in large part by U.S. President Donald Trump's trade agenda.

Sidhu said in a media statement he wants to use the meeting to pitch Canada as an "open, predictable and rules-based" trading partner.

Canada is looking to reduce its economic reliance on the United States in response to Washington repeatedly targeting Canadian goods with tariffs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2026.

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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