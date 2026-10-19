Metrolinx is hiring for high-paying jobs that offer up to $49 an hour or $198,000 a year
Positions are open in Toronto and the GTA.
Metrolinx jobs are currently open in Toronto and places across the GTA.
You can earn up to $49 per hour or $198,000 a year with these positions!
Metrolinx, the transit agency that operates GO Transit and UP Express in Ontario, is hiring people for jobs in IT, software development, construction, admin, customer protection and other work areas.
The deadlines for these high-paying jobs are in the next few weeks, so here's what you need to know if you want to apply.
Data Scientist
Salary: $93,798 to $127,484 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have a degree in statistics, applied math, engineering, computer science or a related discipline, or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.
Also, you need experience in:
- data science, advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modelling or related disciplines
- Microsoft Azure, Azure Machine Learning, Databricks Lakehouse, Microsoft Fabric, Azure Data Lake Storage, and Azure AI services
- developing and deploying machine learning, forecasting, predictive, and prescriptive analytics models
- data engineering, ETL/ELT pipelines, feature engineering, and data quality management
- applying machine learning techniques and AI techniques, including time-series forecasting and large language models
- customer segmentation, profiling, clustering, association analysis, and basket analysis
- working with complex enterprise datasets and distributed computing environments
Proficiency in Python, SQL, PySpark/Spark, and large-scale data processing is required.
You must have knowledge of statistical analysis, including hypothesis testing, experimentation, and A/B testing.
The deadline is October 25, 2026, at 11:55 p.m.
I&IT Field Support Services Technician
Salary: $42.43 to $49.51 an hour
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Middlefield facility
Who Should Apply: You must have completed a college program related to an electronics and computer science field, with particular emphasis on network technology, or equivalent experience.
Also, CompTIA A+, Network + and multi-function printer certification or the equivalent is required.
You need a minimum of three years of experience in:
- installing, configuring and supporting end-user desktop software and devices in a networked environment.
- repairing, testing and maintaining electronic and mechanical equipment
- supporting desktop technologies and customer service associated with Single Point of Contact (SPOC) service desk
Knowledge of Microsoft applications and current Windows operating systems is required.
You also need advanced technical knowledge to troubleshoot and repair electronic/IP and telecommunications field equipment, multi-function printers, scanners and devices.
A valid Ontario class G driver's license is required for travelling in the GTHA.
You must have the ability to lift heavy equipment on a daily basis, be on-call on a rotational basis, and work in environments with frequent exposure to inclement weather conditions and noise.
The deadline is October 23, 2026, at 11:55 p.m.
Rail Traffic Controller
Salary: $91,421 to $124,253 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Toronto or Oakville
Who Should Apply: You must have a diploma in business administration, transportation or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Four years of experience in a transportation control centre or related experience is required.
You need organizational, analytical, problem-solving, critical thinking, decision-making and communication skills
Also, you must be proficient in software applications, including Microsoft Word and Excel.
The ability to obtain Canadian Rail Operating Rules (CROR) certification is required, but training will be provided.
Since this is a 24/7 operation, you may have to work variable shifts and hours, including weekends and rotating off-days.
The deadline is October 31, 2026, at 12 a.m.
Senior Software Developer
Salary: $110,854 to $153,872 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have a degree in computer science, engineering or a related field, or equivalent experience.
It's required that you have years of experience in software development, including technical leadership roles.
Also, you need experience in:
- integration development (APIs, microservices, event-driven architecture)
- cloud platforms (Azure Container Apps, ACR, Azure Functions, Key Vault preferred) and DevOps/CI-CD pipelines
- messaging/event streaming (Azure Event Hub, Service Bus, RabbitMQ)
Proficiency in technologies such as C#, .NET, Node.js, JavaScript frameworks, SQL, Redis, SignalR, RESTful and SOAP services is required.
You must also have knowledge of security protocols (OAuth2, SAML, encryption) and API management, and familiarity with Agile methodologies.
The deadline is October 25, 2026, at 11:55 p.m.
Construction Management Field Specialist
Salary: $93,798 to $127,484 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Various locations in Toronto and the GTA
Who Should Apply: A degree or diploma in architecture, engineering, construction trades, occupational health and safety or a related discipline is an asset.
You must have experience in planning, design, construction, construction supervision, construction safety, and administration of infrastructure or similar large-scale projects.
Also, experience in project management, including contracts and change variations, is required.
You need knowledge of applying legislation and regulatory requirements related to health and safety in the construction industry to implement and maintain construction safety management plans and policies, procedures and best practices.
The ability to read and understand work methodology plans, engineering drawings, risk assessments, and other construction management documents is required as well.
You must be able to obtain qualifications in Canadian Rail Operating Rules (CROR).
A valid Ontario Class G driver’s license is required to travel to various site locations in Toronto and the GTA.
The ability to work evenings, nights and weekends on a rotational basis, be on-call for emergencies, and work outdoors in all weather conditions and at all hours is required.
The deadline is November 2, 2026, at 11:55 p.m.
Senior Manager, GO Expansion Operations
Salary: $140,764 to $198,828 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have a degree in business administration, transportation planning or a related discipline, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
A minimum of 10 years of experience in railway operations, railway corridor engineering, contract management, and customer service, preferably in the public sector and/or a unionized environment, is required.
You must also have experience in:
- applying collective agreement provisions to monitor and manage employees and contractors
- vendor management to manage the development and delivery of services and monitor service delivery and performance
The ability to negotiate and deal with contacts, present complex and/or new ideas with clarity and simplicity, liaise with all levels in the organization and on construction sites, and work effectively with specialists is required.
You need to be able to occasionally work nights and weekends to visit construction sites and attend public meetings.
The deadline is October 28, 2026, at 11:55 p.m.
Executive Assistant
Salary: $72,445 to $100,063 a year
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have a high school diploma with additional vocational or technical training or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.
Also, you need to have years of experience providing administrative and executive support services in a complex and highly confidential environment.
Proficiency in Microsoft applications like Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint is required, along with experience supporting executives through document preparation, records management, approvals, and administrative coordination.
You need communication skills to compose and edit highly confidential documents and record meeting notes, organizational skills to manage multiple deadlines, and interpersonal skills to maintain working relationships.
The deadline is October 26, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.
Customer Protection Officer/Special Constable
Salary: $46.57 an hour
Company: Metrolinx
Location: Various locations in the GTA
Who Should Apply: You must have a level of knowledge of principles and practices that's typically attained through the completion of a community college program in law enforcement, social work or a relevant field and/or equivalent experience.
A minimum of six months of experience directly involving law enforcement activities and social/community work with exposure to the justice system is required.
You need the ability to interpret and apply federal and provincial statutes and local bylaws.
Also, interpersonal skills to maintain customer service and operating protocols and decision-making skills to handle a variety of circumstances and situations.
A valid Level C First Aid CPR certificate, a Mental Health First Aid Certification, and a valid Ontario class G driver's license are required.
You must be able to work on a 24-hour rotating shift basis (including days, evenings, weekends and holidays), handle confrontational situations, and walk, stand, climb stairs and operate vehicles for extended periods of time.
The deadline is October 23, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.