Granby Zoo warns visitors about contact with Japanese macaque after isolated incident

Granby Zoo warns visitors about Japanese macaque
Granby Zoo warns visitors about Japanese macaque
Punch, a young Japanese macaque, plays at Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Garden in Ichikawa, east of Tokyo, Thursday, July 23, 2026. The Granby Zoo is warning visitors who may have come into contact with a macaque to contact the Quebec 811 health care phone line. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
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The Granby Zoo is issuing a warning to recent visitors following an incident involving a Japanese macaque on Aug. 4.

The zoo says in a statement that there was an accidental physical contact between the primate and a visitor in a secure area of the zoo.

The statement says the person got first aid and is doing well.

The zoo says anyone else who may have come into contact with the macaque should call the 811 health care hotline.

A regional public health official says in the statement that macaques can carry the herpes B virus.

The zoo says it is investigating what happened, but describes it as an isolated incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 6, 2026

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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