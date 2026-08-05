Grenade found in Quebec campground did not contain explosives, armed forces say
A spokesperson for the Canadian Armed Forces says a grenade found at a Quebec campground on Tuesday was inert and did not contain explosives.
Abygail Bourgault-Lévesque says the grenade was transported to the Valcartier military base after a team of specialists determined that it posed no danger to the public.
She says it will be safely disposed of at a future time.
Quebec provincial police called the armed forces after a person found the grenade and brought it to a building at the Lac Cristal campground in St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., on Tuesday morning.
A security perimeter was put in place and campers were temporarily prevented from entering or exiting the campground.
Bourgault-Lévesque says the team finished removing the grenade at around 4:30 p.m., and the area was declared safe.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026.
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