Grenade found in Quebec campground did not contain explosives, armed forces say

Grenade found at Quebec campground was inert
Grenade found at Quebec campground was inert
Quebec provincial police called the Canadian Armed Forces after a person found an inert grenade and brought it to a building at the Lac Cristal campground in St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., on Tuesday morning. A provincial police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Writer

A spokesperson for the Canadian Armed Forces says a grenade found at a Quebec campground on Tuesday was inert and did not contain explosives. 

Abygail Bourgault-Lévesque says the grenade was transported to the Valcartier military base after a team of specialists determined that it posed no danger to the public.

She says it will be safely disposed of at a future time.

Quebec provincial police called the armed forces after a person found the grenade and brought it to a building at the Lac Cristal campground in St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., on Tuesday morning.

A security perimeter was put in place and campers were temporarily prevented from entering or exiting the campground.

Bourgault-Lévesque says the team finished removing the grenade at around 4:30 p.m., and the area was declared safe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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