Hamilton mayor warning venues about anti-immigration conference in city

Hamilton mayor warns of anti-immigrant conference
Hamilton mayor warns of anti-immigrant conference
Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath speaks at a ceremony in Hamilton, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
Writer

The City of Hamilton is alerting local venues about a group looking to host a convention with a speaker who has been banned from the United Kingdom, but Canadian officials won't say if he's even eligible to enter this country.

The Dominion Society advocates for "remigration," the mass deportation of immigrants, and is selling tickets for what it calls a "nationalist conference" to be held in the Hamilton area on Aug. 29.

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath says in a statement that this group has been identified as part of Canada's "broader white-nationalist movement" and she has been notifying local venues to tell them what The Dominion Society is about.

The group's website describes remigration as "the return of foreigners to their respective homelands" and advocates for a 10-year immigration moratorium, stripping people of permanent residency and deporting five to 9 million people.

The group plans to bring in as a convention speaker Austrian remigration advocate Martin Sellner, who was permanently banned in 2019 from entering the U.K. on security grounds, according to a report by The Guardian.

Canadian government officials, citing privacy reasons, won't say if he'll be admitted here.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2026

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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