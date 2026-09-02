Hilroy says sorry for leaving Newfoundland, Cape Breton off notebooks' Canadian map
Hilroy is apologizing for leaving Newfoundland and Cape Breton off the Canadian map on its glossy notebooks.
A spokesperson for Hilroy's parent company, ACCO Brands, says the inaccurate map was the result of a printing error.
The company says it has stopped distributing the books while it corrects the artwork.
It says the faulty exercise books first hit the market last year.
The map mishap sparked a response on social media, prompting posts from Newfoundlanders and Cape Bretoners expressing their dismay.
The map on the Hilroy notebook cover also appears to be missing the Haida Gwaii islands off the coast of British Columbia.
A spokesperson says the company is aware and addressing the omission is part of its "correction plan."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2026.
By Lyndsay Armstrong | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.