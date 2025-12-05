Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

These hosting hacks will help you look forward to hassle-free gatherings these holidays

Smarter-not-harder ways for hosts to have fun too.

Hands serving a holiday meal with roasted turkey, sides, cranberry sauce, and wine on a dining table., Right: Mom and child plating food together in a bright kitchen, with a meal setup on the counter and table nearby.

Holiday dinner table with turkey., Right: Mom and child preparing dinner

Karola G | Pexels, Courtesy of affresh® appliance care
Editor, Studio

There are pros and cons to hosting friends and family over the holidays. While it's great to have your loved ones close, create memories together and not have to travel, the to-do list before hosting inevitably ends up longer than your arm, and even manageable chores become massive undertakings.

But, with a little bit of planning ahead, you can streamline the boring parts and focus on what really matters when you have people over for the holidays — eating, drinking, and being merry.

From cleaning your dishwasher with an affresh® appliance care tablet to letting an aromatic simmer pot set the festive scene, here are a few small-but-mighty tips that'll help you master the hosting game these holidays.

Get your entryway ready for guests

Four people in winter clothing greet each other behind a table laid for Christmas dinner. Don't let anything get in the way of enjoying your guests. Nicole Michalou | Pexels

No matter if you're expecting three or thirty people, you'll save yourself a lot of headaches by streamlining your entryway. Grab any jackets and shoes that you don't need and put them away so that there's space for your guests' boots and coats. It should only take you a couple of minutes, but the pay-off is huge when people start to arrive.

Prep your dishwasher for back-to-back holiday shifts

A woman puts a dishwasher cleaner tablet in the bottom of a dishwasher. Regular cleaning helps your machine continue to work well. Courtesy of affresh® appliance care tablets

Your dishwasher is going to be doing double duty throughout the entire holiday season, so making sure it's clean and ready to go will make a big difference. A week or so out, throw in an affresh® dishwasher cleaner tablet to clean away buildup from deep inside the dishwasher, even in the places you can't see.

Be ready to give people helpful things to do

In the lead-up to the big day, keep in mind things you don't mind asking for help with. That way, you're ready with an answer when people ask if they can help (instead of defaulting to saying "I'm fine," you overachiever), such as loading the dishwasher or putting on a pot of coffee.

Give your spare bedding a refresh

A woman loads a washing machine. affresh washing machine tablets are on the counter next to her. Right: An affresh washing machine cleaner tablet is added to the tub of a top load washing machine. Stop musty smells in your laundry by cleaning your machine. Courtesy of affresh® appliance care tablets

To make sure your backup bedding is fresh and ready to go for any overnight guests, it's a good idea to run everything through the wash. Before you start, run an empty load with an affresh® washing machine cleaner tablet to eliminate any musty odour-causing residue or grime from deep within your machine.

Crank up the ambiance

While the holiday meal is often the focal point, that's no reason not to give the rest of the senses a feast. A simmer pot on the stove, infusing the air with the scent of fresh rosemary, clove, cinnamon and citrus (or whatever combination you like) will get your guests in the holiday spirit the moment they walk in the door.

As the host, you're inevitably going to be focused on your guests being happy and satisfied. But don't forget, you should also be having a good time too!

From getting ahead of clutter to making sure your dishwasher and washing machine are ready to go with affresh® appliance care tablets, these helpful tips will help ensure your holiday hosting is smooth and fun.

