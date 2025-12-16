Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Advertisement Content

Over a third of Canadians would choose their grill over in-laws, according to survey

New survey shows just how far Canadians will go to keep grilling — even in the winter

Grilling outside in winter. Right: Indoor grilling with food

Grilling outside in winter. Right: Indoor grilling with food

Pexels | Boris Pavlikovsky, Courtesy of Maytag Canada
Sponsored Content

Canadians are passionate about firing up their barbecue — most of the year. Between the snowbanks, the freezing wind, and the "let me just put on three layers before flipping this burger" reality, winter grilling isn't exactly a vibe.

But what if you didn't have to wait six months for patio season? The new Maytag® Range with Grill Mode brings summer vibes indoors, allowing you to sear all year, no backyard required.

You get that same seared, charred, flavour-loaded finish you'd normally brave the elements for, except now you can make it in sweatpants, inside, with a steaming mug of something cozy nearby.

For anyone who's ever tried to grill during a snowstorm (or watched a determined uncle attempt it), this feels like a genuine winter miracle.

A steak on a grill plate in an oven. A steak on a grill plate in an oven. Courtesy of Maytag Canada

A recent survey* conducted by Maytag makes the case even clearer: Canadians are super passionate about grilling.

Seventy-three percent of grill owners say they love using their barbecue, 54% swear it's the best-tasting method they have, and a very relatable chunk say they'd rather spend time with their grill than their in-laws. So why should winter shut that down?

With Grill Mode, you just slide in the grill accessory, hit the setting, and you're making burgers, charred veggies, skewers, or salmon with the same energy you'd have in July.

And since the range also includes No-Preheat Air Fry, Air Bake, Air Roast, and Air Broil, you can build an entire winter feast without touching a single pan.

A Maytag oven range in a kitchen. A Maytag oven range in a kitchen. Courtesy of Maytag Canada

For hosts, this unlocks a whole new season of dinner parties. Instead of cancelling plans because the weather decided to be dramatic, you can still grill for friends inside: think a warm kitchen, snow falling outside, and cozy vibes all around.

If you're someone who counts the days until grilling season or refuses to give up flavour just because it's cold out, this might be the moment to level up.

Maytag's Grill Mode brings the barbecue inside, and honestly, finding a way to stay warm and grill anyway feels like the most Canadian solution ever. You can check it out now at maytag.ca.

*This survey of 1,000 adult residents from across Canada was conducted online by Burson between March 5th and March 6th, 2025. The sample was randomly drawn from an online panel of potential survey respondents recruited by Leger Opinion. Post-stratification weights were applied based on 2021 census population figures to ensure representation by province, age, and gender. An associated margin of error for a probability-based sample of this size would be ±3%, 19 times out of 20.
Eat and DrinkCanada

