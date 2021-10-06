I Switched To Earth's Own Almond Milk & Here’s What I Thought
Has the search for the perfect almond milk come to an end?
Dairy and I have never gotten along, so it's safe to say I've explored quite a few milk alternatives over the years. Despite trying my fair share of almond, oat, and soy beverages, I had never really found my staple.
Aside from dairy and I not being the best of friends, I also value milk alternatives for their positive impact on the planet. I'm always looking for new plant-based "milk" products to refresh my palate, and a recent find is Earth's Own Almond Milk (which uses 16 times less land than cow's milk to produce).
I've heard of Earth's Own before but hadn't given it a try yet. After switching, I'm so glad I branched out and taste tested this gem.
Earth's Own is 100% vegan — they always use non-GMO ingredients (organic and local when possible) and make zero compromises when it comes to taste! This brand's love for the planet isn't just limited to what they put inside their packaging.
Earth's Own walks the talk when it comes to believing in the power of plants to change the world: they stand for the environment, invest in plant-based initiatives, like the Plant Project, and reduce plastic waste by using recyclable plant-based cartons that are sourced from sustainable forests.
If we're getting into the details on their delicious products, Earth's Own Almond Milk has just the right amount of almond-y flavour and plenty of creaminess, so you can say goodbye to watery milk alternatives. It makes for the perfect glass of smooth and refreshing "milk" (with or without cookies) and is a delightful addition to any breakfast smoothie.
Plus, if you try it and don't love it, Earth's Own guarantees your money back!
There are so many ways to enjoy this tasty almond milk, so I decided to put it to the test to see how versatile it really is. I think I've had a fair chance to judge, from my morning coffee and cereal to my post-workout shake and afternoon snack.
I confess that I can be picky, which means you can count on an honest opinion. Let's dive deeper into the different ways I used Earth's Own Almond Milk in my daily routine.
As A Simple Glass Of Milk With A Side Of Cookies
The biggest test of all is a glass of Earth's Own Almond Milk — straight up. This is when you can hone in on every aspect of the product, and that's exactly what I did.
Each sip felt creamy enough to mimic a classic glass of milk, like the ones I enjoyed when I was a kid. Earth's Own Almond Milk is seriously smooth and refreshing with a smooth almond flavour. To make the experience more nostalgic, I dunked some cookies in my glass of milk and was not disappointed. Santa can count on some plant-based milk this year.
In My Morning Bowl Of Cereal
I'm a big cereal lover, so this one was telling. Not to be dramatic, but if I don't have the right "milk" with my cereal, things can go downhill pretty quickly.
This Earth's Own Almond Milk paired great with my Cinnamon Oat Crunch Cheerios, and I couldn't be more pleased. I love how the almond flavour complemented the cinnamon.
To Create The Perfect Cup Of Joe
I usually take (dairy-free) cream in my coffee, so reaching for almond milk was a bit daring for me. Thankfully, with a spoon full of sugar and some Earth's Own Almond Milk, my morning coffee had just the right amount of sweet, almond-y goodness.
Though my coffee may not look as creamy as a cup with, say, Earth's Own Oat Coffee Cream in it, a taste test proved that it was just right.
At The End Of The Day In A Protein Shake
I've had disappointing shakes in the past, and I wasn't ready to experience that again today. Fortunately, the protein powder and almond milk gods answered my prayers and delivered me the ideal combo. Earth's Own Almond Milk is creamy and light, creating the ultimate protein shake. Everything from texture to taste was *chef's kiss.*
Earth's Own has definitely won me over with their almond milk. I've found a new go-to milk alternative. I'm satisfied to know that I can count on consistent almond-y taste and creamy texture whether I'm enjoying it by the glass, with a cookie, in my cereal or in a shake.
When presented with an opportunity to support a brand that not only makes delicious-tasting products but does good for the environment, I'm all in. Drinking Earth's Own Almond Milk supports lowering greenhouse gas emissions, saving land, and using less water. Plus, it's gluten free, soy free, carrageenan free and non GMO. For me, it's an easy choice to make!
Although products were provided for free in this review, the author's opinions are genuine and do not reflect the views of Narcity Media.