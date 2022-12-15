I Tried The White Claw Surge Flavours That Just Landed In Canada & Here's What I Thought
There's one flavour here that might be my new fave.
Finding alcoholic beverages that truly satisfy me has always been a bit of a struggle. My go-to is usually a handcrafted cocktail or glass of wine. But one of the few ready-to-drink products I enjoy is a chilled and refreshing White Claw.
So when I heard about the new addition to their Canadian portfolio, White Claw Surge, I had high hopes. Would this be a new fave?
White Claw is known for creating tasty and vibrant drinks that offer lower sugar content and natural flavours. With just 1 gram of carbs per can, the new Surge Variety Pack is no different.
There are three completely new flavours (Blackberry, Blood Orange and Cranberry) and a familiar favourite (Natural Lime). If you're already a White Claw fan, you'll be familiar with the ingredients list too, which simply includes seltzer water, alcohol and natural flavours.
The biggest difference between the original White Claw Hard Seltzer (or any of their other products) and the new White Claw Surge is the alcohol content. Like the rest of the portfolio, Surge comes in 355-millilitre cans, but it contains 7% alcohol rather than 5%.
So, without further ado, here's how the new White Claw flavours held up.
First Impressions
What sets the White Claw Surge cans apart is their striking blue background and gritty design, which looks deliberately scratched up and tough.
The hard seltzer itself is crystal clear, just like any other White Claw. It has a slightly heavier mouthfeel and is super bubbly and refreshing.
Cranberry
As someone whose first drink at a bar was a vodka cran (hello, Carrie Bradshaw fantasies), I was interested in seeing whether this flavour hit the mark.
At first sniff, the drink is distinctly cranberry, and I found the flavour took a second to come through. The drink was lightly sparkling (as were all the other flavours) and the cranberry taste was enjoyable. It managed to be both sweet and sour.
Most importantly, the Cranberry flavour felt super refreshing, which is exactly what I expect from a White Claw.
Natural Lime
This ranked number two on my list of fave Surge flavours (the best is yet to come).
First off, I'm a sucker for lime in anything and everything. So when I discovered the White Claw's Natural Lime flavour was being refreshed for the Surge line, I was really intrigued.
After cracking the can open, I was met with a heavenly citrus scent. This icy drink delivers a zesty punch. I can already picture myself enjoying one after a day on the slopes this winter!
Blackberry
When I opened the Blackberry flavour, I was hit with the fresh scent. Blackberry is one of those flavours that's difficult to get just right — so I respect the fact that White Claw decided to go for it.
The flavour was just as mouthwatering as the scent without being too strong. The sweet and sour notes were balanced well too. If you enjoy a drink that's more on the tart side, you will probably want to try this flavour.
Blood Orange
I'm not sure what made White Claw venture into this flavour, but I'm so glad they did because Blood Orange is my absolute favourite.
It tasted light, bright and clean like fresh oranges, with a more toned-down citrus taste compared to the Natural Lime. It also had a warm, yummy, almost vanilla aftertaste.
If you're wondering about the difference between a navel and blood orange, by the way, you're not alone. Blood oranges usually taste less bitter, are juicier and have a hint of raspberry.
I would definitely recommend this flavour if you’re a citrus fanatic.
Wrap Up
Easily my favourite flavour was the Blood Orange for its sunny taste. I also enjoyed the Natural Lime that gave me all the vacation vibes. And if you're a fan of Cranberry and Blackberry flavoured drinks, you might be impressed with those flavours.
As a picky person, I have high expectations when it comes to new beverages. That said, White Claw Surge is worth a try, especially if you're a fan of White Claw generally.
I rode White Claw's newest wave, and I was honestly impressed.
