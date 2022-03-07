Lowe's Canada Is Hiring In The Prairies & You Don't Need Experience To Apply
Raise the bar on your DIY skills with a fun team.
Whether you're handy or you can't tell a nut from a bolt, there's a ton of fun to be had with DIY projects. And no matter your level of expertise, there's always room to learn.
What better way to expand your skills than by joining the team at a Lowe's or RONA store? You'll get to master new tricks and grow your career in home improvement, which (if Pinterest is anything to go by) will always be in demand.
Right now, applications are open for hundreds of full- and part-time roles in Lowe's and RONA stores across the Prairies, so that perfect job might just be a quick search away.
Whatever skills you have, or would like to have, you can take them further at Lowe's and RONA stores.
With a commitment to diversity, training, career growth and development opportunities, Lowe's and RONA stores are ideal places to launch a career or just build a solid foundation for life.
Plus, you can get discounts on DIY supplies for your own projects!
The best part is that you don't need any previous experience or a degree to be eligible. So, if you're a student or just getting your start in the working world, a job at Lowe's or RONA could be a great fit.
There are many positions available, with something for everyone.
For instance, a lumberyard associate helps customers choose the right wood products for their needs, handles items and fills orders. This is awesome if you love the great outdoors and physical work.
Customer service associates are constantly interacting with people and answering questions. They also promote protection plans and special offers.
If you're a night owl, have a complex schedule, or just like a quieter environment, consider becoming an overnight-crew associate. These folks stock shelves, put out merchandise, handle inventory and perform other tasks in the warehouse.
The receiving clerk role performs similar tasks too, if you prefer the daytime.
Got forklift or other equipment experience? This asset will make you stand out from the crowd.
Other Lowe's and RONA store roles include sales associate and merchandising service associate. Both of these roles give you the chance to flex your skills, from selling and connecting with people to design and organization.
Applying for any of these jobs is easy — just visit the Lowe's and RONA stores careers page and find the role that speaks to you.
If you want to learn more before applying, Lowe's and RONA stores are also hosting a career fair — in store and online. To attend, visit their website, enter your location on the map and choose your preferred interview style: pre-recorded, live virtual or in person at a store near you.
With over 5,000 positions to fill, the company offers a supportive and stimulating atmosphere to help build up your future. Plus, Lowe's and RONA stores values the work-life balance of employees and is committed to the communities in which it works.
Whatever your interests and passions might be — chatting to new people, working with numbers or getting your hands dirty — there's a job for you at Lowe's and RONA.
Lowe's Canada Prairies Recruitment Event
When: March 24-26, 2022
Where: Online and in person at various stores across the Prairies
Details: Thousands of jobs are open for applications at Lowe's and RONA stores, where you can sharpen those DIY skills, learn something new and make some money while having fun with a welcoming team.
To learn more about Lowe's and RONA jobs across the Prairies, check out their website or follow them on Facebook.