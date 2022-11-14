A Man From Massachusetts And His Giant Ox Are Viral & People Are Obsessed (VIDEO)
"Sir, that is a bus."
TikTok can be the perfect platform for users to take a glimpse of other people's loved pets. Some of these animals even go viral on the social media app, and this is the exact example of an ox living in Massachusetts with his best friend.
User Laurie C (@dairygoatmother) posted a clip back in September, which has gained more than one million likes and over 13 million views, that shows her 78-year-old dad with his "best pal" Tommy, a big-sized ox.
In the video, the man can be seen petting and scratching the animal, who walks towards the TikTok user after receiving some cuddles. Based on the caption Laurie used in her post (Tommy accepts love and scratches but really prefers apples!), Tommy’s favorite food seems to be apples.
The viral clip comment section is filled with people writing about the pair. Most of the users wonder about Tommy’s size.
"Sir, that’s a bus," a person shared.
"I can’t tell if that’s a really big cow or a very short man. or both. I’m going with both," another commenter wrote.
The ox’s massive stature is not the only thing that has TikTok users shocked. The comment section is also flooded with people highlighting Laurie's dad's age.
"Dad looks great for 78! I know people in there 40s that can’t begin to climb a fence😂," a person shared.
"is anybody else shocked that her dad has a youthful walk at 78 years of age 🤔," another user chimed in.
The unique friendship has definitely generated lots of reactions with most commenters showing love for the duo.
"I love what a gentle giant Tommy is. He loves your dad so much 🥰," wrote a TikToker in the comment section.