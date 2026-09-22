Defence minister says he's taking 'cautious' approach to possible Russian threat

McGuinty: Canada 'keeping watch' on Russia threat
McGuinty: Canada 'keeping watch' on Russia threat
Defence Minister David McGuinty poses for a photograph while attending the 28th annual Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence Conference in Victoria on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Writer

Defence Minister David McGuinty says he's taking a "cautious" approach to drawing conclusions from available intelligence as European leaders warn Moscow may be preparing new hybrid attacks on NATO members.

Asked by The Canadian Press if he's concerned about warnings from Europe about Russia's next moves, the minister says it's difficult to "assimilate all the data" but Ottawa is watching the situation closely.

In recent days, some NATO members have taken precautions against the prospect of Russian attacks on Ukraine's supply lines in Europe.

Late last week, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned the public the Kremlin may be planning to hit NATO countries with drones or missiles and to claim the attacks were accidental.

French President Emmanuel Macron summoned other party leaders in France for a closed-door intelligence briefing Friday and rolled out new measures to protect critical infrastructure.

When Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store was in Ottawa on Sunday, he said the warnings from NATO members should be taken seriously but also cautioned against overestimating potential threats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.

By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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