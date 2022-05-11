The Daughter Of 'Jon & Kate Plus 8', Hannah Gosselin, Had A Lavish 18th B-Day In Miami (PHOTOS)
Jon & Kate Plus 8 was an iconic show on TLC, and part of the cast — or, shall we say, family — was Hannah Gosselin, who had just turned 18 and celebrated in South Florida.
She and her girl squad were ballin' at Dylan's Candy Bar in Miami on Tuesday and pulled up in an estimated $400,000 white Rolls Royce with an orange interior.
At the candy store, the friends enjoyed photos in front of a large flower wall that said "Hello Gorgeous" in neon lights.
Gosselin showed up with her father, Jon, but Kate Gosselin, her mother, was not there.
"He really made me feel special on my birthday by just making it all happen,” she told Page Six about him.
The TLC star and her brother Collin, who is also 18, are said to live with their dad, while the other six siblings live with their mom.
Four of her closest gal pals were by her side at the candy store as she announced her new beauty line, Gosselin Girl, which sells serums, bags, and bath bombs.
She started the line after she claimed to have struggled with her skin, and said these products did "wonders" for her.
The entrepreneur reportedly wants to leave her hometown in Pennsylvania and head to the Sunshine State for college. She said to Page Six this new chapter is a little slice of "freedom".
The TLC show began in 2007 and aired for five seasons, and then Kate Gosselin did her own spin-off show, Kate Plus 8, in 2010 that ran for six seasons.