MP contravened conflict of interest code, ethics commissioner says
MP Lori Idlout contravened the House of Commons conflict of interest code, Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein announced today.
The commissioner's office reports that Idlout last year claimed reimbursement for more than $1,700 in gifts she purchased from a business owned by herself and her spouse.
MPs aren't allowed to act in a way that furthers their private interests.
Von Finckenstein said while Idlout made errors in judgment, he believed she acted in good faith since she repaid the House of Commons as soon as the issue was raised.
He recommended that no sanctions be imposed.
Idlout made the purchases while sitting as an NDP member of Parliament before crossing the floor to the Liberals back in March.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2026.
By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.