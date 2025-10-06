Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

You can now try Shiitake Carnitas at MUCHO Burrito & they're packed with umami

The Made-in-Casa mushrooms are now available at participating locations across Canada.

Close-up of slow-roasted shiitake mushroom carnitas with whole shiitake mushrooms on a red tile surface., Right: Shiitake carnitas tacos topped with cabbage, corn, fresh cilantro, and lime wedges on a metal tray.

Slow-roasted shiitake mushroom carnitas., Right: Shiitake Carnitas tacos with toppings

Courtesy of MUCHO Burrito
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

MUCHO Burrito just added Shiitake Carnitas to the menu, and it's proof that mushrooms deserve a permanent spot in your burrito rotation.

The real shiitake mushrooms are slow-roasted with a simple seasoning until they're tender and pull apart just like traditional carnitas. Add in MUCHO's spices and toppings, and you get a filling that's savoury, juicy and surprisingly hearty.

You can throw Shiitake Carnitas into anything: a burrito stuffed to the brim, a fresh taco, a loaded burrito bowl or even a quesadilla. It's a bold alternative to processed meat substitutes that works with whatever you already love ordering.

If you're stuck on what to try first, here are two combos that show it off:

  • Crispy Shiitake Taco: Shiitake Carnitas with citrus slaw, Pico de Gallo, Avocado-Lime Vinaigrette, cilantro and jalapeños.
  • The Umami Bomb Burrito: Mexican brown rice, fajita veg, black beans, cheese, house pickled onions, hot salsa (Made-in-Casa!), lettuce, charred corn, sour cream, Guajillo sauce and Shiitake Carnitas.

Whatever dish you choose to adorn with Shiitake Carnitas, you’ll be tasting MUCHO’s Made-in-Casa approach—where fresh-prepped salsas, house-made sauces and vibrant toppings come together to deliver bold flavour in every bite.

Courtesy of MUCHO Burrito

This launch is part of MUCHO's Modern Mexicana platform: food that's rooted in tradition but flexible enough to work for everyone at the table, whether you're plant-based or just curious to try something new.

Ready to try it? Shiitake Carnitas is now available at participating MUCHO Burrito locations across Canada.

Visit muchoburrito.com for more information.

Eat and DrinkCanada
Advertisement Content

Advertisement Content

