You can now try Shiitake Carnitas at MUCHO Burrito & they're packed with umami
The Made-in-Casa mushrooms are now available at participating locations across Canada.
MUCHO Burrito just added Shiitake Carnitas to the menu, and it's proof that mushrooms deserve a permanent spot in your burrito rotation.
The real shiitake mushrooms are slow-roasted with a simple seasoning until they're tender and pull apart just like traditional carnitas. Add in MUCHO's spices and toppings, and you get a filling that's savoury, juicy and surprisingly hearty.
You can throw Shiitake Carnitas into anything: a burrito stuffed to the brim, a fresh taco, a loaded burrito bowl or even a quesadilla. It's a bold alternative to processed meat substitutes that works with whatever you already love ordering.
If you're stuck on what to try first, here are two combos that show it off:
- Crispy Shiitake Taco: Shiitake Carnitas with citrus slaw, Pico de Gallo, Avocado-Lime Vinaigrette, cilantro and jalapeños.
- The Umami Bomb Burrito: Mexican brown rice, fajita veg, black beans, cheese, house pickled onions, hot salsa (Made-in-Casa!), lettuce, charred corn, sour cream, Guajillo sauce and Shiitake Carnitas.
Whatever dish you choose to adorn with Shiitake Carnitas, you’ll be tasting MUCHO’s Made-in-Casa approach—where fresh-prepped salsas, house-made sauces and vibrant toppings come together to deliver bold flavour in every bite.
Courtesy of MUCHO Burrito
This launch is part of MUCHO's Modern Mexicana platform: food that's rooted in tradition but flexible enough to work for everyone at the table, whether you're plant-based or just curious to try something new.
Ready to try it? Shiitake Carnitas is now available at participating MUCHO Burrito locations across Canada.
Visit muchoburrito.com for more information.