Nando’s Is Giving Out Free Chicken This Monday & Here’s How To Score Yours
On Nelson Mandela Day, grab a Nando’s PERi-PERi meal that makes a difference.
Calling all flame-grilled-chicken fans and hot-sauce enthusiasts: Get ready to treat your taste buds to a free and delicious meal!
Monday, July 18, is Nelson Mandela International Day, and to celebrate, Nando's PERi-PERi is hosting their beloved Nando’s Dash.
What does that mean for you? Well, if you’re in B.C., Alberta or Ontario, you can dash to Nando’s and enjoy a quarter chicken and PERi fries without even getting out your wallet.
Is your mouth watering yet? Here's everything you need to know.
How To Get Your Free Nando’s
All you have to do to score your free quarter chicken and PERi fries on Nelson Mandela Day (Monday, July 18) is show up at a Nando’s location in B.C., Alberta or Ontario between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The only ask is that you bring a non-perishable food item to donate in exchange for the free meal.
Afterward, your donation will go to a food bank and help feed people in your community, and you’ll get to tuck into some truly tasty chicken and PERi fries.
Today, there are Nando’s in 24 countries across five continents, including 32 locations in Canada alone. But back in 1987, there was just one restaurant in (drumroll, please) Johannesburg, South Africa.
Though they’re well-known around the world for their flame-grilled and flavour-packed chicken that even celebs can’t get enough of, Nando’s has never lost sight of their South African roots.
What's Nelson Mandela Day?
Nelson Mandela Day is about inspiring others to take action in doable yet impactful ways — exactly what Nando’s aims to do with the Mandela Day Dash.
Born on July 18, 1918, in South Africa, Nelson Mandela blazed trails in the fight for racial reconciliation. As a human-rights activist and South Africa’s first president, his work led to the end of apartheid and brought about astounding change in his country and around the world.
In 2009, Mandela asked the people who wanted to celebrate his birthday to do so by helping out in their communities. That's why Mandela Day takes place each year on July 18, and why this iconic South African restaurant is honouring it with an extra-special Nando’s Mandela Day Dash.
Nando’s restaurants aren’t here to just serve mouth-watering meals, they also work to support their communities, connect with customers and make a real difference.
This Monday, treat yourself to a meal on the house and do something good for other people all in one trip to Nando’s. Deals don’t get much sweeter (or spicier!) than this.
To learn more about Nando’s Mandela Day Dash, check out their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.