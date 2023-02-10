Orlando Brown Jr.’s GF Holly Is A Famous Influencer & Her Life Off The Field Is So Luxurious
She’s part of Forbes's "Top 10 Fashion Influencers."
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is one of the NFL players that are part of the Super Bowl this year and will be playing against the Philadelphia Eagles team.
Brown Jr.’s social media pages are full of football-related content, many outfits he’s usually spotted wearing, and sporadic moments with his son, girlfriend, and other behind-the-scenes bits. But, again, his Instagram page is mostly about his professional career as a football player.
However, the offensive tackle is dating Holly Luyah, who happens to be a top fashion influencer, and her IG is full of cute family moments, date nights, and, basically, a luxurious life off the field.
Is Orlando Brown Jr. married to Holly Luyah?
The short answer is no.
Luyah has been posting about her relationship with Brown Jr. since 2019. However, there have not been any engagement announcements, wedding pictures, or a ring spotted on their hand.
Who is Orlando Brown Jr.'s girlfriend Holly Luyah?
Holly Loyal is a fashion influencer living in Kansas City with over three million followers on Instagram. According to her profile, she is part of Forbes’s "Top 10 Fashion Influencers" list.
Luyah was born in Salem, OR on November 15, 1991, the Famous Birthdays website states. She and her boyfriend have a 1-year-old boy named Orlando Claude Brown III, whose nickname is "Baby Butter."
In her Instagram profile (@luyah), the Oregon native shares tips on topics like beauty, cooking, and fashion. She also considers herself a foodie.
Oh, and her beautiful dog Rollo can also be spotted on her social media account.