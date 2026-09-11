Ottawa begins rolling out long-awaited supplemental funding for national sport groups

Ottawa begins rolling out extra sport funding
Ottawa begins rolling out extra sport funding
Prime Minister Mark Carney, centre, and secretary of state for sport Adam van Koeverden pose for a picture with Canadian Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Paralympian and Olympian athletes during a commemorative ceremony in Ottawa, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

The federal government is rolling out more money for amateur sports organizations and will host a national "playground to podium" summit for stakeholders this fall.

Secretary of state for sport Adam van Koeverden announced Friday that Alpine Canada will be the first group to get supplementary funding, adding $2.77 million to its funding for the year, which will now be $8 million.

Last year Alpine Canada received $5 million.

Ottawa announced plans in its spring economic update to inject more money into Canada's national sport organizations.

That promise came after the Future of Sport in Canada Commission's final report, issued in March, found the country's sport system was facing a "funding crisis" as federal funding had not kept up with inflation.

Organizations were invited to submit applications in July for supplemental funding from a pot of $112 million available this year.

The federal government is also planning to bring together representatives from nearly all corners of Canada's amateur sport landscape for a two-day conference in Ottawa in November.

Dubbed "the playground to podium summit," the event aims to foster an ongoing conversation about how to strengthen Canada's sport system, and where best to direct the new injection of in federal money.

Van Koeverden said the event will be the first of its kind and have "an ambitious agenda."

"We are really focused on this team effort of collective action and listening and making sure that we are bringing every sport and every sport leader along for the journey of rebuilding our sport system," van Koeverden told The Canadian Press.

"At its core this is to highlight and to focus on the direction for this novel $1 billion investment in support."

In April's spring economic update, Ottawa injected $755 million over five years, with another $118 million each year after, to help host international sporting events, support athletes and boost participation in sport.

The government also issued a call in April for national sport organizations to work with private sector partners to get Canadians more involved in sport.

Van Koeverden announced on Friday that Edmonton-based Capital Power is partnering with Alpine Canada. And while private sector money flowing to amateur sport in Canada is not new, van Koeverden's office is touting the partnership as the first sign of the private sector stepping up since the call-out.

"The details are forthcoming. But Alpine Canada is thrilled, and I know some of the athletes are really excited as well," van Koeverden said.

Van Koeverden also announced details this week about several events Ottawa is supporting, including the 2026 Men's Continental Volleyball Championships in Moncton, N.B., and the Davis Cup international team tennis events, both taking place next week.

"These events are awesome," van Koeverden said, reminiscing on the FIFA World Cup that Canada co-hosted earlier this summer.

"They bring us together, we're cheering for the same team. So we want to do more of that."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2026.

By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

National sport groups get long-sought funding

Feds inject $660 million in new funding for national sports groups facing shortfalls

'The best is yet to come': Canada dubbed a soccer nation as FIFA World Cup ends

Largest-ever FIFA World Cup comes to a close

Canada Soccer getting $9.8M for training centre

Canada Soccer receiving $9.8M from Ottawa for national training centre project

Ottawa pledges $145M for World Cup security

Federal government earmarks $145M for World Cup security in Toronto, Vancouver

Ontario's winter forecast reveals which months will be the coldest and snowiest

Snowfall amounts are forecast to be above normal this winter.

Canada Child Benefit payments are going out early and here's when you'll get money in September

Eligible parents and caregivers can receive up to $679 per child.

Government of Canada jobs are open in these cities and pay up to $137,000 a year

Some positions don't require a degree.

7 of the best restaurants in Toronto that locals (me) like to gatekeep

These are true deep dives. 🍽️

Trump's Canada-bashing echoed by supporters at Dallas convention

Trump's Canada-bashing echoed by supporters

Thousands sign petition calling on Edmonton Oilers to reverse Formenton signing

Petition urges Oilers to reverse Formenton deal

I've lived in three different Canadian cities and one is by far the best

From the 6ix, to the Maritimes, to the West Coast — here's my verdict 👇

Ottawa ends permanent residency exemption for refugees with undeclared family

Refugee permanent residency sponsor exemption ends

Canada still studying Trump's latest trade attack: Carney

Canada still studying latest trade attack: Carney