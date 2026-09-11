Ottawa begins rolling out long-awaited supplemental funding for national sport groups
The federal government is rolling out more money for amateur sports organizations and will host a national "playground to podium" summit for stakeholders this fall.
Secretary of state for sport Adam van Koeverden announced Friday that Alpine Canada will be the first group to get supplementary funding, adding $2.77 million to its funding for the year, which will now be $8 million.
Last year Alpine Canada received $5 million.
Ottawa announced plans in its spring economic update to inject more money into Canada's national sport organizations.
That promise came after the Future of Sport in Canada Commission's final report, issued in March, found the country's sport system was facing a "funding crisis" as federal funding had not kept up with inflation.
Organizations were invited to submit applications in July for supplemental funding from a pot of $112 million available this year.
The federal government is also planning to bring together representatives from nearly all corners of Canada's amateur sport landscape for a two-day conference in Ottawa in November.
Dubbed "the playground to podium summit," the event aims to foster an ongoing conversation about how to strengthen Canada's sport system, and where best to direct the new injection of in federal money.
Van Koeverden said the event will be the first of its kind and have "an ambitious agenda."
"We are really focused on this team effort of collective action and listening and making sure that we are bringing every sport and every sport leader along for the journey of rebuilding our sport system," van Koeverden told The Canadian Press.
"At its core this is to highlight and to focus on the direction for this novel $1 billion investment in support."
In April's spring economic update, Ottawa injected $755 million over five years, with another $118 million each year after, to help host international sporting events, support athletes and boost participation in sport.
The government also issued a call in April for national sport organizations to work with private sector partners to get Canadians more involved in sport.
Van Koeverden announced on Friday that Edmonton-based Capital Power is partnering with Alpine Canada. And while private sector money flowing to amateur sport in Canada is not new, van Koeverden's office is touting the partnership as the first sign of the private sector stepping up since the call-out.
"The details are forthcoming. But Alpine Canada is thrilled, and I know some of the athletes are really excited as well," van Koeverden said.
Van Koeverden also announced details this week about several events Ottawa is supporting, including the 2026 Men's Continental Volleyball Championships in Moncton, N.B., and the Davis Cup international team tennis events, both taking place next week.
"These events are awesome," van Koeverden said, reminiscing on the FIFA World Cup that Canada co-hosted earlier this summer.
"They bring us together, we're cheering for the same team. So we want to do more of that."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2026.
By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.