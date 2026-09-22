Seniors arrested, charged with trespassing during climate protest on Parliament Hill
Several seniors were arrested for trespassing on Parliament Hill today as they called for stronger government action to address climate change.
Members of a self-described "climate caravan" tried to deliver hundreds of photos and stories about the effects of wildfires and flooding to MPs' desks in the House of Commons.
Caravan members wearing bright yellow shirts with anti-pipeline slogans sang in protest outside Parliament's West Block, where the House is temporarily located during renovations.
They were denied entry to the building.
A Parliamentary Protective Service officer asked the protesters to move away from the doors, but they refused.
Protective Service officers and the Ottawa police then arrested several members, escorted them away from West Block and charged them with trespassing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.
By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.