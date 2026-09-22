Ozempic is available for as little as $149 per month through Hers Canada
Prescribed by a licensed healthcare provider and delivered to your door.
Canadians can now access Ozempic through Hers Canada for as little as $149 per month. That's approximately 50% lower than the previous discounted list price.*
What is Hers Canada?
Prescription medications can involve more than just the cost of a prescription, including the time it takes to access care.
Hers Canada is an online platform that connects patients with licensed healthcare providers for online medical assessments.
If a prescription is issued, eligible patients can have their medication delivered directly to their door through an automated refill schedule.
Ozempic consultations are now free with Hers Canada, get started today.
The information in this article is not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider before making any health care decisions or for guidance about a specific medical condition.
*Based on prior discounted list price for Ozempic in Canada using Ozempic savings card program. View Ozempic savings card program details at Ozempic.ca. Prescription required after online medical assessment. Not all patients will qualify. Pricing may vary and is subject to change