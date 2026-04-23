Rejected asylum claimants' health costs grow

Cost of health coverage for rejected asylum claimants topped $275M over last decade
Rejected asylum claimants' health costs grow
The Peace Tower is framed by construction cranes as renovations continue on the Centre Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 20, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

The immigration department says Canada spent more than $275 million on health coverage over the past decade for asylum seekers whose claims were rejected by the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

The data was released in response to an order paper question submitted by Alberta Conservative MP Burton Bailey.

The government's response tracks use of the Interim Federal Health Program — which covers health care costs for refugee claimants — between the 2016/17 and 2024/25 fiscal years.

The data shows consistent year-over-year growth in program costs related to rejected IRB applications — from about $10 million in 2016/17 to over $53 million in 2024/25.

The response notes the data covers everyone with a rejected asylum claim, even those going through the appeal process.

The Interim Federal Health Program is meant to provide coverage for refugees and protected persons until they qualify for provincial or territorial health insurance or they leave Canada.

The program covers basic medical care like hospital visits in addition to prescription drugs. It also covers supplementary services that aren't typically paid for in the public system, such as dental work, vision care and counselling services.

Starting May 1, the government is imposing a 30 per cent co-pay for program users receiving supplemental health coverage, such as eye and vision care, plus a $4 fee for filling eligible drug prescriptions.

The government originally announced the co-pay in the November federal budget as part of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's plan to cut departmental costs by 15 per cent over the next three years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026.

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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