Millions of people use this American-made antivirus and you can get $30 off right now
If you shop, bank or check emails online, this easy computer upgrade could be worth it.
You don't have to be "bad with computers" to get hit by cybercrime. Most people who deal with malware, identity theft or security breaches are just doing normal things online: checking email, shopping, paying bills or helping a family member with their laptop.
That's exactly why cybercrime has become one of the most profitable global industries. It doesn't rely on elite hackers or highly targeted attacks. It works because millions of everyday devices aren't properly protected.
That's the problem PC Matic is trying to fix.
Founded in 1999, the US-made cybersecurity company has a straightforward goal: stop infections before they happen. Not just to protect individual users, but to make cybercrime harder and less profitable overall.
The company believes cybercrime only works when malware spreads easily. The more devices that stay protected, the harder it becomes for cybercriminals to make money from large-scale attacks. Fewer infections mean fewer payouts and a weaker cybercrime economy.
Use GOLOOT30 to save $30 off PC Matic software.Courtesy of PC Matic
So far, more than 3 million customers have used PC Matic's software, helping protect over 100 million applications and devices worldwide.
The company also focuses on accessibility. While cybersecurity can feel overwhelming — especially if you don't consider yourself tech-savvy — PC Matic's tools are designed to be easy to use and affordable, whether you're protecting one home computer or multiple devices.
Right now, PC Matic is offering $30 off a first purchase with the promo code GOLOOT30, with a minimum purchase of $29.99. The offer runs until next year: January 1, 2027.
Your computer quietly holds a lot of your life. A small upgrade now can go a long way in helping keep everyday online moments, from emails to errands, feeling more secure.