Calls for stronger identity theft laws in Quebec

Quebec television personality calls for tougher legislation on identity theft

Calls for stronger identity theft laws in Quebec
A laptop is pictured in Victoria, B.C., on Sept. 25, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Writer

A Quebec television personality is calling for tougher laws against online fraudsters and identity thieves after she and other public figures were victimized.

Marie-Claude Barrette told a legislature committee in Quebec City that some victims have even taken their own lives.

She testified Wednesday at the start of consultations on a bill aimed at protecting consumers against the misleading or fraudulent use of a person’s identity or image.

Barrette is one of several Quebec public figures who have recently experienced identity theft, including Véronique Cloutier, Normand Brathwaite, Maripier Morin, Claude Legault, and Ève-Marie Lortie.

Their faces and voices were used without their consent by scammers to promote bogus services or products such as high-yield financial products, cryptocurrency and miracle weight-loss products.

The bill notes that the victims of the fraud include consumers who are tricked by the fake ads.

Barrette told the committee she has made it one of her missions to fight identity theft. "I’m still being impersonated, and it happens all the time. I had absolutely no idea what to do,” she said. "As victims, we feel abandoned." 

The bill proposes granting new powers to province's consumer protection office and the body mandated by the government to regulate Québec's financial markets — Autorité des marchés financiers. Those two bodies would be able to quickly order an individual or a company to cease using a person’s image without their consent.

Barrette, in her testimony, said the bill must include a budget dedicated to enforcing it. "It needs a point of contact for victims — a phone number — to stop the bleeding, so that victims stop feeling isolated."

Sylvain Paquette, a fraud prevention consultant working with Barrette, offered additional ideas to the committee studying the bill. Paquette says websites should be required to be registered in Quebec, money transfer platforms should be regulated, and the burden of proof should be reversed to force operators to prove they're acting legally.

“Quebec is a haven for fraudsters (often operating online from abroad) because we’re too nice,” Paquette said.

Under the bill before the committee, in the event a person or company refuses to comply with a takedown order, the case could go to Superior Court, and the offender could ultimately be charged with contempt of court.

The consumer protection office could also continue to pursue criminal charges against the company offering the product or service, as well as the one that published the advertisement. This includes giants like Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

Barrette said she filed complaints with Meta to no avail and even paid to send a bailiff to California. "Facebook doesn’t care … I’ve lost hundreds of thousands of dollars because I dared to take on Facebook," she said.

She is seeking authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Meta, but she does not yet know if the case will be heard. 

If Bill 24 is passed, individuals face fines of up to $62,500 and companies $125,000 (or five per cent of their global revenue from the previous fiscal year).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026.

By Patrice Bergeron | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Carney calls alleged privacy breach concerning

Mark Carney calls alleged privacy breach in Alberta deeply concerning

Quebec consumer protector warns air travellers

Quebec consumer protector urges caution around air ticket prices too good to be true

Child advocates call for online harms bill

Child advocates call for online harms bill covering AI chatbots, gaming

NDP pushing for ban on AI surveillance pricing

NDP pushing for ban on AI surveillance pricing as Lewis makes Parliament Hill debut

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 5 are out and there's a $65 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

10 things I would never buy at Dollarama no matter how cheap they are

Learn from my mistakes 👎

Canadians think these grocery stores have the lowest prices so we compared costs of 9 basics

The price difference between the most and least expensive totals is $22! 🛒

Canada's 2026 census is happening now and you can be fined if you don't participate

Some census offences have fines up to $1,000.

Government says 3 Canadians isolating after hantavirus ship outbreak

CP NewsAlert: Government says 3 Canadians isolating at home after hantavirus ship outbreak

Surgery success for Tumbler Ridge shooting victim

Surgery to repair skull a success for Tumbler Ridge shooting victim Maya Gebala

This dreamy lake destination with silky shores and beach towns is Ontario's 'best' spot to live

It's home to "bright turquoise waters" and cozy villages.

I left Toronto and here are 7 reasons why it was the best decision ever

I'm not trying to hate, but...

I compared croissants from Costco, Walmart, and No Frills, and there's a clear winner

Get your croissants here! 🥐

Canadian Trump critic sues over U.S. bid to ID him

Canadian online critic of Trump sues U.S. Homeland Security for trying to unmask him