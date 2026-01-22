Pepsi just dropped a maple-flavoured cola & you need to try it before it's gone
The limited-edition drink is not here for long!
Maple flavour has a permanent spot in Canadian kitchens, and now it’s officially made its way into the soda aisle.
Pepsi® is rolling out ‘Pepsi Maple Cola’, a new limited-edition flavour made just for Canadians and it’s only here for four weeks. Dropping right as winter plans, watch parties, and weekend hangouts start filling up calendars.
This limited-edition flavour has the smooth cola taste everyone loves with a subtle maple-inspired finish.
Pepsi Maple Cola will be available in 591 mL bottles and a zero sugar option in 12 x 355 mL cans, giving Canadians a few ways to try the flavour while it’s around.
Try it before it's too late!Courtesy of PepsiCo Canada
The launch leans fully into Canadian pride. The cola is bottled in Canada and built around a flavour that already plays a big role in Canadian food traditions. Especially in Quebec, where maple isn’t just a taste, it’s cultural currency.
Turning it into a cola? Well, it's a playful remix of something Canadians already love.
And like any true limited-edition drop, there’s major “try it while you can” energy attached, once it’s gone, it’s gone!
Pepsi Maple Cola hits retailers nationwide until February 6, so if maple-flavoured anything sounds appealing to you, this is one bottle you’ll want to grab before it’s gone. Miss it, and you’ll be wishing you’d grabbed a bottle while you had the chance.