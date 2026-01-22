Advertisement Content

Pepsi just dropped a maple-flavoured cola & you need to try it before it's gone

The limited-edition drink is not here for long!

Pepsi Maple Cola display

Limited-edition Maple Cola

Courtesy of PepsiCo Canada
Maple flavour has a permanent spot in Canadian kitchens, and now it’s officially made its way into the soda aisle.

Pepsi® is rolling out ‘Pepsi Maple Cola’, a new limited-edition flavour made just for Canadians and it’s only here for four weeks. Dropping right as winter plans, watch parties, and weekend hangouts start filling up calendars.

This limited-edition flavour has the smooth cola taste everyone loves with a subtle maple-inspired finish.

Pepsi Maple Cola will be available in 591 mL bottles and a zero sugar option in 12 x 355 mL cans, giving Canadians a few ways to try the flavour while it’s around.

The launch leans fully into Canadian pride. The cola is bottled in Canada and built around a flavour that already plays a big role in Canadian food traditions. Especially in Quebec, where maple isn’t just a taste, it’s cultural currency.

Turning it into a cola? Well, it's a playful remix of something Canadians already love.

And like any true limited-edition drop, there’s major “try it while you can” energy attached, once it’s gone, it’s gone!
Pepsi Maple Cola hits retailers nationwide until February 6, so if maple-flavoured anything sounds appealing to you, this is one bottle you’ll want to grab before it’s gone. Miss it, and you’ll be wishing you’d grabbed a bottle while you had the chance.

