A Pizza In Pennsylvania Has Yellow American Cheese & People Are Shocked It's So Popular
Pizza toppings are often hotly contested, like the age-old argument of whether pineapple or stinky anchovies are acceptable. However, there's a pizza unique to a suburban Pennsylvania town that regularly has people scratching their heads in confusion at the sight of it.
The Altoona-style pizza includes all the regular toppings, like tomato sauce, salami, and green bell pepper. However, often throwing people off is the slab of bright yellow American cheese that smothers it all.
The specialty pie recently got called out when Redditor u/Djacks44 shared pictures of a recent pizza-tasting trip to the r/Pizza subreddit. They tried this famous style at The Original 29th Street Pizza Subs & More in Altoona, PA, and many users were shocked.
u/Djacks44's post on r/Pizza showing Altoona-style pizza.r/Pizza | Reddit
The post from December 30, 2022, has over 500 comments discussing the several pies the user tried.
A few commenters shared their ire specifically for the "Kraft cheese-looking thing," saying it "horrified" them and looked like a "monstrosity."
One user said the Altoona pie reminded her of nasty lunchroom food.
"Ugh, I'm triggered," the previously mentioned Redditor commented. "I'm remembering the 'pizzas' that they sometimes served at school that consisted of a slice of bread covered with industrial brand spaghetti sauce and processed cheese, broiled to within an inch of its life."
Despite the post's naysayers, the American-cheese pizza has been around in PA since the 1960s, and is still being served. The dish is seen as "legendary" among Americans, Steve Corklic, owner of 29th Street Pizza Subs & More, once told Pittsburgh City Paper.
For the original Reddit poster, he was off-put by the Altoona delicacy but appreciated how localized the flavors were.
A comment on u/Djacks44's post. r/Pizza | Reddit
The main issue people have with the Altoona-style pie is the type of cheese used, as pizzas are often topped with Italian cheeses like mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan.
"For one, there are absolutely zero excuses for kraft American slices on ANYTHING other than a basic burger," a user wrote, earning 15 upvotes.