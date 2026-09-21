QuickQuotes: MPs react to Carney's new Building Canada Strong Act

QuickQuotes: MPs react to Carney's new bill
QuickQuotes: MPs react to Carney's new bill
Prime Minister Mark Carney makes his way to Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, Sept. 21, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney's government tabled a bill Monday to fast-track approvals for major projects.

The Building Canada Strong Act removes the responsibility for reviewing many big projects, such as pipelines and power transmission lines, from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada. It also proposes changes to the Canada Labour Code.

The federal government has said it has been told by industry that the Impact Assessment Agency doesn't have the Canada Energy Regulator's level of expertise on energy projects.

Here's what MPs are saying.

"A stronger Canada means more projects getting built, more good Canadian jobs, stronger supply chains and more opportunities to trade with the world. With the Building Canada Strong Act, we are making that happen. Let’s get Canada building."

— Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc

"I fear that it is one more token placed on the table in order to attract huge foreign businesses in Canada, telling them that there will be no more environmental regulations, much less work regulations, and that things will be easy. We even promise to you that within one year the table is clear. Go ahead."

— Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet

"New Democrats know that to truly build Canada strong, we need a healthy and respected working class. It's workers who build this country and keep it moving. Why are Liberals intervening for wealthy investors instead of standing with workers who want fair and safe workplaces?"

— NDP MP Don Davies

"I don't like the degree to which government is already interfering in collective bargaining. So I don't think that demolishing our legal regime around collective bargaining to disadvantage the trade union movement is in the interests of Canada's economy."

— Green Party Leader Elizabeth May

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.

— With files from Nick Murray

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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