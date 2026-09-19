Bill will help reduce government interventions during strikes: Hajdu

Bill to curb federal strike interventions: Hajdu
Bill to curb federal strike interventions: Hajdu
Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, left, and Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu speak to media during a cabinet retreat in Banff, Alta., Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu says upcoming legislation will help reduce the number of times the federal government has to intervene in strikes. 

Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill Saturday, Hajdu did not provide many details about expected plans to amend the Canada Labour Code.

However, she said no government wants to intervene in a strike and that parties are better off if they can solve problems themselves at the negotiating table.

"The government already has the power to intervene," she said. "The point is to reduce the times that the government is forced to solve the problem for employers and unions."

Employers and unions have disagreed strongly on the use of Section 107 of the labour code, which has been used increasingly to curb work stoppages in key industries by referring disputes to the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

Employment and Social Development Canada said in a report earlier this month that employers and unions are divided over how much power Ottawa should have to intervene in labour disputes.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with his Liberal caucus in Ottawa on Saturday as MPs prepare to return to the House of Commons next week.

Looking ahead to the fall sitting of Parliament, several MPs said Saturday that they expect the pace to be fast. 

Bea Bruske, president of the Canadian Labour Congress, said in a statement that the right to strike is in the national interest. 

"Canada's economic security depends on workers having the power to bargain for better wages, working conditions and job security," she said. "Any new power to prevent or shut down a legal strike, including before it begins, would weaken that power. Canada needs workers with our elbows up, not our hands tied."

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon told reporters Saturday that the legislation isn't targeting the right to strike.

"What we want to do is make achieving collective agreements easier," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2026. 

--With files from Craig Lord

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Liberals will not compromise right to strike or bargain, jobs minister vows

Hajdu vows no change to right to strike

A Canadian airline just ranked #1 in the world for leisure travel and it's not who you'd expect

It's been named the World's Best Leisure Airline for the eighth time. ✈️

Canada's new winter forecast reveals which parts of the country will be the snowiest

Storms, lake-effect snow, whiteouts and "severe" cold are expected.

Canada Pension Plan payments are going out early and you can get over $1,500 in September

The average payment is more than $800!

I went to Costco for the first time as a newcomer from Ukraine — Here's what shocked me most

Nobody warned me Costco would be this confusing — or this addictive. 🛒

Ontario has a 'mini Europe' with misty waterways and cozy autumn villages

It's just a road trip from Toronto.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 18 are out and there's a $50 million jackpot

Maxmillions are available!

I compared Walmart and Costco's prices for basic household essentials — One came out on top

The results might surprise you!

Conservative Larry Brock formally resigns from House of Commons

Conservative Larry Brock formally steps down

Liberals not promising to sanction NHL's Alex Ovechkin over Putin commercial

Ukraine advocates ask Ottawa to sanction Ovechkin