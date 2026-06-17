Quebec-based RCMP officer charged with uttering threats against U.S. President Trump

RCMP officer charged with threatening Trump
RCMP officer charged with threatening Trump
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, from left, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, and President Donald Trump depart after a group photo at the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
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The RCMP say one of their officers in Quebec has been charged with threatening U.S. President Donald Trump on social media.

In a news release, RCMP say Evenson Dumerlus, 34, of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., is facing one count of uttering threats.

Police say Dumerlus allegedly posted a video on his Snapchat account making unspecified threats against the president.

RCMP say Dumerlus uploaded the video while he was a member of the security team at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., in June 2025, which Trump attended.

Police say he was removed from his duties on the same day he allegedly threatened the president.

Dumerlus is scheduled for a court appearance July 30 at the courthouse in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, southeast of Montreal. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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