Canadian shot dead at South Africa wildlife park in apparent accident: officials
A Canadian has been shot dead at a South African wilderness park, in what authorities say appears to be an accident.
South African National Parks reports the incident happened in Kruger National Park at a Wednesday evening barbecue picnic.
The agency says a 69-year-old guest from Canada was part of a group which was invited inside the park for what's locally known as a bush braai.
A private guide "accidentally discharged a firearm, resulting in the fatal injury," according to preliminary information, the agency says.
The parks agency is expressing condolences and says the South African Police Service is investigating the scene.
Global Affairs Canada did not have an immediate comment on the reports.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.
By Dylan Robertson | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.