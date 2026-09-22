Reactions as B.C. Premier David Eby calls snap election set for Oct. 24
British Columbia voters are heading to the polls in a snap election set for Oct. 24, a week after municipal elections take place across the province.
The election comes less than two years into NDP Leader David Eby's mandate and follows weeks of upheaval in the Opposition B.C. Conservatives under former leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay, who resigned her post on Sunday.
David Eby, NDP Leader
"For British Columbians and for Canadians, this is an existential moment. The prime minister has called this a rupture and he is absolutely right. Donald Trump is attacking our workers. He's targeting our businesses and he is threatening our sovereignty," Eby told reporters in Victoria as he announced the election.
"This election is your chance to have your voice heard on a very clear choice in front of us. Do we build a stronger B.C.? Do we support our people? Do we build the homes, the infrastructure and diversify our economy so we're ready for whatever comes next? That's the direction that I believe in."
B.C. Conservative caucus
"Lorne Doerkson and Peter Milobar have come together to give British Columbians a viable governing alternative to the NDP chaos," the Conservatives said in a statement, referring to the party's interim leader and Kamloops-area MLA Milobar, who had defected from the party last month under then-leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay, in favour of starting his own party, and later assumed leadership of CentreBC.
"This cynical election is not what British Columbians asked for, but it offers our province the hope for real change," the Conservatives said. "That is why our team has come together, strong and unified, to bring overdue change and build British Columbia back up into the province that you deserve."
Mike Wignall, CentreBC president
"We are disappointed that Peter Milobar and others did not stand by commitments made to this party, its executive council, and its members," Wignall said in a statement.
"We all want to remove the NDP government … but at the end of the day, you also have to stand for something. CentreBC remains committed to our foundational values and will not be selling out divisive politics."
Emily Lowan, B.C. Green leader
"This snap election will be costly, it isn't wanted, and it continues this government's track record of putting its interests ahead of everyday people," Lowan said in a statement.
"This government has offered tough talk on Trump but hasn’t delivered any real support for the people and industries feeling the pain or implement plans to build a local, resilient economy that could actually withstand the next shock. If they wanted to offer that support and stability they could do so today, instead they plunged us into an election."
John Rustad, former B.C. Conservative leader and MLA for Nechako Lakes
"David Eby does not need an election to govern. He has a majority. He can pass his bills tomorrow if he wants to," Rustad said in a statement posted to social media in the hours before the election call.
"What he wants today is four more years before British Columbians have had a fair look at the bill for nine years of NDP government."
Ken Sim, Vancouver mayoral candidate
"British Columbia has separate election cycles for a reason. That principle shouldn't be set aside because the timing looks politically convenient," Sim said in a statement.
"Let's be frank about what a snap election costs at a time when this province is already carrying a record and growing deficit. The last one billed taxpayers more than $50 million. And if an election is coming regardless, what is the harm in waiting 25 days until Vancouver and every other community in this province has finished voting? There is no version of this where calling it now, instead of after Oct. 17, serves anyone but the governing party's own interest."
Marianne Alto, Victoria mayoral candidate
"I am disappointed in this decision," Alto in a statement. "Across British Columbia, thousands of mayoral, council, regional district director, and school board candidates are campaigning and working hard to earn votes.
"Having another election occur at the same time, for a different order of government, reduces candidates' ability to share our messages and be heard. It can confuse voters, stoke disenfranchisement, and draws heavily on local resources that are already limited."
Linda Annis, Surrey, B.C., mayoral candidate
"Municipal government is the level of government that is closest to voters, and the provincial government should not have pushed its way into the time and space set aside for municipal elections on Oct. 17," said Annis, who is also a city councillor.
"Deciding to call a provincial election during our provincewide municipal elections means voter confusion, and extra competition for volunteers and scarce donor dollars."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.
By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.