Samsung Canada's new Galaxy Campus Crew has officially welcomed its first 50 ambassadors
Inaugural ambassadors have received exclusive Galaxy kits, with experiences and rewards to come.
If you applied for a national ambassador program this fall and have been watching for results ever since, the wait is over.
Samsung Canada has selected 50 student ambassadors to join its inaugural Galaxy Campus Crew, the brand's new cross-Canada student ambassador program.
Announced on November 11, the program brings together the next generation of Canadian creators and innovators to explore Galaxy technology, connect with like-minded peers and share their unique perspectives.
Where the Galaxy Campus Crew applications came from
Samsung Canada's Galaxy Campus CrewCourtesy of Samsung Canada
The program drew an overwhelming response, with more than 3,000 applications from students whose interests span content creation, sports, travel, fashion, arts, gaming and more.
Ontario accounted for more than half of all applications, followed by B.C., Quebec and Alberta. If you're at York, U of T or TMU, odds are someone in your lecture hall applied, and UBC and Seneca weren't far behind.
That's a lot of creative energy for a brand-new program, and it sets the tone for what the first Crew will bring to campuses across the country.
What the inaugural Galaxy Campus Crew ambassadors get
Samsung Canada's Galaxy Campus Crew swagCourtesy of Samsung Canada
So what does making the first Crew actually involve? All 50 chosen ambassadors have received a welcome kit with the latest Galaxy products, including a Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and either a Galaxy Z Flip8 or Galaxy Z Fold8, giving them the chance to experience Samsung's connected ecosystem firsthand.
The kits also included customized Galaxy Campus Crew hoodies, tote bags and tumblers, plus hydrating hydrogel face masks.
Throughout the program, Crew members will also have access to activities and experiences designed to help them develop their creative skills, connect with fellow ambassadors across Canada and bring their ideas to life using Galaxy technology — plus the opportunity to unlock rewards along the way.
For students who already spend their downtime editing reels, planning trips or putting together their next look, it's a chance to do it alongside peers who get it.
Samsung Canada wants to hear what students think
Meet Samsung Canada's Galaxy Campus CrewCourtesy of Samsung Canada
Beyond the rewards, Galaxy Campus Crew is meant to foster a two-way dialogue between Samsung and the next generation of Canadian creators. It offers students a platform to share their perspectives while giving Samsung a chance to learn how technology shapes their lives each day.
"Students are already defining what the next era of technology will look like, not just through what they use, but how they use it," Tarik Akad, Samsung Canada's vice president of mobile, said in a news release.
"Galaxy Campus Crew is a two-way exchange: students will have opportunities to explore, experiment, build new skills and connect with peers."
So if a classmate shows up this term with a fresh Galaxy setup, there's a good chance you'll now know why.