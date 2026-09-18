Another B.C. Conservative, Claire Rattée, is out of caucus

Rattée out of B.C. Conservative caucus
Rattée out of B.C. Conservative caucus
Stairs lead up from the inner harbour towards the B.C. legislature building in Victoria, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Writer

The British Columbia Conservative Party has lost another caucus member, with Claire Rattée becoming the 10th to leave since August.

Rattée says in a statement that party leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay is trying to "oust members of her own caucus" and must resign immediately.

The MLA for Skeena says it's an example of poor judgment by Findlay that doesn't befit someone who wants to become premier.

Rattée says at least 10 Conservatives have signed a letter calling on Findlay to quit.

The office of the clerk confirms Rattée is no longer a member of the official Opposition caucus, while the number of Independents in the legislature has gone up to 15.

Findlay said Thursday that she wasn't leaving the helm amid speculation that Premier David Eby could call an early election at any time. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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