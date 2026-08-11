Ontario man accused in Ryan Wedding case won't fight extradition to U.S.: lawyer

Suspect in Wedding case won't fight extradition
Suspect in Wedding case won't fight extradition
Rolan Sokolovski is shown in this undated handout photo.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - U.S. Department of the Treasury (Mandatory Credit)
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An Ontario jeweller accused of laundering hundreds of millions of dollars in drug money for a violent criminal network allegedly run by former Olympian Ryan Wedding will not fight his extradition to the United States.

Rolan Sokolovski's lawyer confirmed in an email that his client consented to extradition in a court hearing today, but stressed that is "neither an admission of wrongdoing nor an acknowledgment of the strength of the case against him."

Scott Fenton added that Sokolovski is presumed innocent and plans to challenge the allegations in the California courts.

Sokolovski, a jeweller and former professional poker player, was among eight Canadians arrested last fall as part of a complex U.S. investigation into Wedding.

He is alleged to have played an important role in the international drug smuggling ring by laundering money through his jewelry business and obtaining luxury goods for Wedding, a former Team Canada snowboarder who was among the FBI's most wanted until he was taken into U.S. custody earlier this year.

U.S. authorities allege Sokolovski served as the "de facto bank" for the international drug smuggling ring and retains access to "tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of cryptocurrency and physical assets."

He previously sought to be released on bail until his extradition hearing, but an Ontario judge rejected his bid in February.

The ruling came shortly after Wedding's arrest in Mexico in January. The alleged drug kingpin was then brought to the United States to face multiple charges. His case is currently making its way through the courts system.

Wedding is alleged to have ordered the murders of several people, including a witness who could testify against him in a 2024 narcotics case. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2026.

By Paola Loriggio | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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