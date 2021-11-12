The Girl From '13 Going On 30' Just Turned 30 & It's Not At All What She Expected (VIDEO)
The actress who played Young Jenna is 30 & why do we feel so old?
Young Jenna from 13 Going on 30 is officially 30 — and it didn't happen overnight.
Christa B. Allen, who played a young Jennifer Garner in the 2004 movie, celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday by flipping the script on herself with an epic video series on Instagram.
The videos show her meeting her younger "self" and learning that she shouldn't expect life to be like it was in her movie.
In the videos, Young Christa makes fun of her older self for wanting to be "30 and flirty and thriving," and for being part of a movie that maybe emphasized the wrong things about growing up.
"Not everything's just going to magically fall into place the second you turn 30," Young Christa tells 30-year-old Christa.
The girl adds that 13 Going on 30 offers only two options for being happy: you can either be "wildly successful and alone" or "get married, have kids and decorate some cheesy house."
She then suggests that her real goal in life should be "finding the perfect you."
Allen has put together almost 40 acting credits since she first appeared alongside Garner, although she's never quite turned her back on that first role.
Last year, for example, she dressed up as Jennifer Garner in a video posted on Instagram.
"Jenna Rink forever," she wrote in the caption.
She's also not the only one who is obsessed with that dress. Ariana Grande wore a version of it earlier this week for an episode of The Voice.
13 going on timeless - #ArianaGrande wore the iconic \u201813 Going on 30\u2019 multicolored dress on the first live episode of @NBCTheVoice. \n\n#VersaceCelebritiespic.twitter.com/5P7jnnR59r— VERSACE (@VERSACE) 1636563600
You can watch Young Christa drop some more knowledge in the five-part series on Instagram.