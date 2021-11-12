Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

The Girl From '13 Going On 30' Just Turned 30 & It's Not At All What She Expected (VIDEO)

The actress who played Young Jenna is 30 & why do we feel so old?

The Girl From '13 Going On 30' Just Turned 30 & It's Not At All What She Expected (VIDEO)
Sony Pictures Movies & Shows | YouTube, @christaallen | Instagram

Young Jenna from 13 Going on 30 is officially 30 — and it didn't happen overnight.

Christa B. Allen, who played a young Jennifer Garner in the 2004 movie, celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday by flipping the script on herself with an epic video series on Instagram.

The videos show her meeting her younger "self" and learning that she shouldn't expect life to be like it was in her movie.

In the videos, Young Christa makes fun of her older self for wanting to be "30 and flirty and thriving," and for being part of a movie that maybe emphasized the wrong things about growing up.

"Not everything's just going to magically fall into place the second you turn 30," Young Christa tells 30-year-old Christa.

The girl adds that 13 Going on 30 offers only two options for being happy: you can either be "wildly successful and alone" or "get married, have kids and decorate some cheesy house."

She then suggests that her real goal in life should be "finding the perfect you."

Allen has put together almost 40 acting credits since she first appeared alongside Garner, although she's never quite turned her back on that first role.

Last year, for example, she dressed up as Jennifer Garner in a video posted on Instagram.

"Jenna Rink forever," she wrote in the caption.

She's also not the only one who is obsessed with that dress. Ariana Grande wore a version of it earlier this week for an episode of The Voice.

You can watch Young Christa drop some more knowledge in the five-part series on Instagram.

From Your Site Articles

13 Popular Song Lyrics You Didn't Realize Were So Sexual

Guaranteed to make you blush.
Weheartit

It's definitely happened to most of us. You become obsessed with a song and sing along for months, all without realizing how graphic the lyrics you're screaming in the shower really are. 

Read More: 14 Of The Most NSFW Music Videos Of All Time 

Keep Reading Show less

Ariana Grande’s "Dangerous Woman Tour" Is Coming To Toronto In 2017

Get your cat ears ready.
arianagrande

Small girl, big voice - singing sensation Ariana Grande has announced that her Dangerous Woman Tour will be making a stop at the Air Canada Centre next year.

READ ALSO:Toronto Could See Its First Significant Snowfall Of The Year As Early As November

Keep Reading Show less

8 Songs That Are Hilariously Probably About Toronto

The radio is basically your personal mixtape.
Problem - Ariana Grande ft. Iggy Azalea

You know that feeling you get when you're listening to a song and it sounds like they're singing about you? It's as if the song is narrating your life and you're just connecting with the lyrics on a whole new level.

Then there are some songs that are seemingly about one thing, but are really about another. In this case, songs that are actually, basically, probably about Toronto. Turns out Drake isn't the only one who writes about the 6ix.

Keep Reading Show less