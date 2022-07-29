6 Things That You Need In Your Life To Elevate Your Ontario Summer
You'll definitely want these hot-ticket items.
Put away your laptop or pen and paper (if you're old school like that) because the sun is shining, the grass is green, the birds are singing, and that can only mean one thing — summertime!
Now's the time to chill and take advantage of all that summer in Ontario has to offer. And if you want something new and exciting, Nescafé is holding a Day of Icy Moments event on July 30 and 31 (event details below) in downtown Toronto to celebrate the launch of the new Nescafé GOLD Iced Original Cappuccino and Salted Caramel Latte.
There will be ice sculptures with prizing inside (up for grabs once they melt) and delicious iced beverage samples for the ideal midday pick-me-up.
Nescafé will also be keeping Ontarians cool for the rest of the summer with pop-up events across the province, where you’ll have the chance to taste what might soon become your new favourite drink. Locations include Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Kitchener, Thornhill, Ottawa, Willowdale and London.
So if you love to pause and enjoy the moment, and you're looking for ways to cool down this summer, here are some essential summer must-haves.
Show Off Your Competitive Side In A Game Of Spikeball
Summer is the best time for group sports and games. Snag yourself a Spikeball set and challenge your friends or fam to a match. You're sure to have hours’ worth of fun — just remember to stay hydrated.
Want to make things more interesting? Place a bet for the winner to buy everyone their favourite ice cream.
Have A Midday Treat With The New Nescafé GOLD Iced Coffee
Iced coffee is a peak summer treat, great for any afternoon.
Grab your to-go cup and mix in a sachet of Nescafé GOLD Iced Original Cappuccino or Salted Caramel Latte. It's super quick and convenient — just add cold water, ice, and stir! It makes the perfect cup every time with a creamy, velvety smooth froth. This iced beverage is an easy, tasty way to indulge and enjoy a much-deserved "me moment."
Even better, it's made with naturally sourced ingredients, no artificial colours, flavours or sweeteners. So you can feel good about each sip while on your way to Sauble beach.
Screen The Latest Blockbusters With A Portable Projector
Portable movie projectors plus all those warm nights make the ultimate pairing for backyard movie nights.
Pop some popcorn, grab some lawn chairs and invite your friends over for a Marvel marathon or binge the latest episodes of Stranger Things.
Stay Cool On The Go With A Portable Fan
Nothing's worse than overheating while trying to have a good time outside. That's exactly when you get out your handy dandy portable fan because this summer, there's no room for heat exhaustion.
Your little battery-powered buddy still isn't doing the trick? Head to downtown Toronto this weekend for an instant refresh at the Nescafé GOLD Day of Icy Moments event and cool off with ice sculptures and prizes. You can also snag some tasty samples and awesome coupons.
Veg Out In A Pool Floatie With Cup Holders
There's something about laying out in a floatie that's so peaceful. One way to elevate that experience is to invest in one with cup holders so you'll always have easy access to your favourite cool drinks like the new Nescafé GOLD Iced Salted Caramel Latte.
Each convenient sachet creates an expertly crafted latte made from high-quality coffee with a hint of caramel flavour. All you need to do is add cold water and ice for the ultimate sweet-and-salty combination to stay refreshed.
Bring Out Your Inner Detective With A Chilling Thriller
Need something that'll hold your full attention while you get your tan on at Wasaga beach? A good beach read is sure to have you on the edge of your beach towel.
Though your mind will be captivated by the many plot twists, try not to forget to reapply your sunscreen after a couple hours.
If you really want to step up your R&R game, add Nescafé's new GOLD Iced Original Cappuccino & Salted Caramel Latte beverages to your afternoon routine. Don't forget to visit the Nescafé Day of Icy Moments and Summer Sampling events happening all over Ontario this summer. Try delicious iced coffee plus get coupons and the chance to win fun prizes.
Nescafé GOLD Day of Icy Moments
Saturday, July 30 - Rendezviews: 229 Richmond St. W. (4 p.m. – 10 p.m.); Green P Parking: Adelaide and Spadina (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Sunday, July 31 - Green P Parking Adelaide and Spadina (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.); 34 Hanna, Liberty Village (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Ontario Nescafé GOLD Pop-Up Locations (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
Monday, August 1 - Toronto: Woodbine Beach; Toronto Ferry Terminal
Friday, August 5 - Mississauga Port Credit/Waterfront & Downtown Oakville; Toronto: Queen & Portland
Saturday, August 6 - Kitchener: King Street (Farmer’s Market) and Blues Fest (in the vicinity of Italfest); Willowdale: Yonge & Hillcrest
Sunday, August 7 - Toronto: Stanley Park
Saturday, August 13 - Mississauga: Celebration Square (in the vicinity of Italfest); Ottawa: Byward Market
Sunday, August 14 - Thornhill: In the vicinity of Ribfest; Ottawa: Parliament Hill
Friday, August 19 - London: Victoria Park/Richmond Row; Toronto: Trinity Bellwoods
Saturday, August 20 - London: Masonville Area & Richmond Row; Toronto: The Beaches
