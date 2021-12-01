Trending Tags

A Serious Crash In London Involved Several Pedestrians & Many Were Taken To Hospital

Injuries are ranging from minor to life-threatening.

A Serious Crash In London Involved Several Pedestrians & Many Were Taken To Hospital
@lpsmediaoffice | Instagram

The London Police Service said it is investigating a serious collision that occurred on Tuesday night in the west end of the city.

At around 6:45 p.m. on November 30, LPS said it responded to a call west of Wonderland Road on Riverside Drive regarding a motor vehicle crash that involved several pedestrians and vehicles.

Paramedic services took multiple pedestrians to the hospital with injuries ranging from "minor in nature" to life-threatening, according to police.

In an updated announcement, LPS said that, although "it is still early on in the investigation, there is nothing to indicate that this was an intentional act."

Wonderland Road between Springbank Drive and Kingsway Avenue was closed as well as Riverside Drive between Braemar Crescent and Warren Road, but officers tweeted on Wednesday morning that the roads have since reopened.

Constable Sandasha Bough told Narcity that police couldn't yet confirm the number of people involved in the collision as officers are still waiting to hear back from investigators.

"As of right now I'm still waiting on information," Bough said.

A spokesperson for Middlesex-London Paramedic Services told Global News that eight people were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The spokesperson said three patients were in "very critical" condition when they were taken to the hospital. One person was believed to have been treated while at the scene, Global reports. The remaining people were reported to be in serious condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

