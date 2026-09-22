Two bodies found in burning vehicles at separate Toronto scenes, police probe link
Toronto police are investigating whether two deaths are connected after bodies were found inside burning vehicles at separate late-night scenes.
Police say the first vehicle was found on fire just before 11:30 p.m. Monday in the city's northeast corner at Reesor Road and Steeles Avenue, an area surrounded by the Rouge National Urban Park.
The second burning vehicle was found about 90 minutes later in James Gardens Park in the city's west end, near Royal York Road and Edenbridge Road.
Police say a body was found inside each vehicle.
They say the cause of death is unknown, and the homicide unit has been notified.
A police spokesperson says it's too early in the investigation to say if the cases are related.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2026.
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